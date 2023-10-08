NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 2.28-mile-long road course on Sunday (October 8) as the action of the season’s 32nd weekend continues at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

After Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, where 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick claimed his second pole of the season, the Cup Series is set to kick-off the 252.88-mile main event at 2 pm ET.

Five drivers who advanced to the Round of 12 earned the top 10 starting spots. The rest of the playoff drivers who qualified outside the top 10 included Martin Truex Jr. in 11th, Ross Chastain in 12th, William Byron in 14th, Ryan Blaney in 17th, Brad Keselowski in 19th, Chris Buescher in 20th, and Kyle Larson in 36th.

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted sunny weather with a high temperature of 63 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

See here for the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action across NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

Sunday, October 8, 2023

Garage open

11 am ET: Cup Series

Track activity

2 pm ET: Bank of America Roval 400 (109 laps, 252.88 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Concord, North Carolina will be broadcast on NBC, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course: Starting order

Here are the starting order for the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course:

#45 - Tyler Reddick

#20 - Christopher Bell

#99 - Daniel Suarez

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#8 - Kyle Busch

#16 - AJ Allmendinger

#22 - Joey Logano

#9 - Chase Elliott

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#54 - Ty Gibbs (R)

#19 - Martin Truex Jr.

#1 - Ross Chastain

#34 - Michael McDowell

#24 - William Byron

#3 - Austin Dillon

#48 - Alex Bowman

#12 - Ryan Blaney

#41 - Ryan Preece

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#17 - Chris Buescher

#10 - Aric Almirola

#4 - Kevin Harvick

#43 - Erik Jones

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#31 - Justin Haley

#42 - Mike Rockenfeller

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#78 - Josh Bilicki

#2 - Austin Cindric

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#21 - Harrison Burton

#51 - Todd Gilliland

#62 - Austin Hill

#38 - Zane Smith

#15 - Andy Lally

#5 - Kyle Larson

#77 - Ty Dillon