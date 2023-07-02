NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Chicago Street Course looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the 2.2-mile-long street course on Sunday (July 2) as the action of the season’s 18th weekend continues at Chicago Street Course.

After The Loop 121 was postponed on Saturday due to bad weather, the race will resume at 11:00 am ET on Sunday. Cole Custer, who started on the pole, is currently leading the race. The #00 Ford driver has led all 25 laps and thirty laps are still remaining in the race.

After Saturday’s Cup qualifying, where Denny Hamlin takes the pole, the Cup Series drivers are all set to take the field in the first-ever Grant Park 220.

Sunday’s weather forecast predicts 70% chance of rain in the morning during Xfinity race and 20% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Chicago Street Course

Here’s the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s Cup, and Xfinity Series races at the Chicago Street Course:

Sunday, June 2, 2023

Garage open

1:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

11:00 am ET: The Loop 121

5:00 pm ET: Grant Park 220 (100 laps, 220 miles)

The Xfinity race will be broadcast on USA Network, while the Cup race will be telecast on NBC, Peacock, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2023 Grant Park 220: starting order

Here’s the strating order for the inaugural Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Course:

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#45 - Tyler Reddick

#91 - Shane van Gisbergen

#20 - Christopher Bell

#99 - Daniel Suarez

#34 - Michael McDowell

#5 - Kyle Larson

#15 - Jenson Button

#22 - Joey Logano

#16 - AJ Allmendinger

#19 - Martin Truex, Jr.

#54 - Ty Gibbs

#48 - Alex Bowman

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#17 - Chris Buescher

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#12 - Ryan Blaney

#8 - Kyle Busch

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#43 - Erik Jones

#24 - William Byron

#42 - Noah Gragson

#10 - Aric Almirola

#38 - Todd Gilliland

#9 - Chase Elliott

#78 - Josh Bilicki

#41 - Ryan Preece

#3 - Austin Dillon

#51 - Andy Lally

#2 - Austin Cindric

#21 - Harrison Burton

#77 - Ty Dillon

#1 - Ross Chastain

#4 - Kevin Harvick

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#31 - Justin Haley

