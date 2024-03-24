NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 24, 2024 18:00 IST
The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 3.426-mile-long road course track on Sunday, March 24, as the action at the season’s sixth racing weekend continues at Circuit of the Americas.

After Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, where William Byron won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, and Tyler Reddick are the winners of the first three editions of the COTA Cup race.

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature of 72 degrees Fahrenheit and a 5 percent chance of rain at the start of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Circuit of the Americas

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas:

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Garage open

12:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (68 laps and 231 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Austin, Texas, will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  3. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  6. #1 - Ross Chastain
  7. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  11. #2 - Austin Cindric
  12. #16 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  13. #51 - Justin Haley
  14. #13 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #5 - Kyle Larson
  16. #8 - Kyle Busch
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  19. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  20. #17 - Chris Buescher
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  23. #15 - Kaz Grala
  24. #41 - Ryan Preece
  25. #50 - Kamui Kobayashi
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #34 - Michael McDowell
  28. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  29. #21 - Harrison Burton
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #4 - Josh Berry
  32. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  33. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  34. #71 - Zane Smith
  35. #22 - Joey Logano
  36. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  37. #66 - Timmy Hill
  38. #43 - Erik Jones
  39. #10 - Noah Gragson

