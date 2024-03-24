NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 3.426-mile-long road course track on Sunday, March 24, as the action at the season’s sixth racing weekend continues at Circuit of the Americas.

After Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, where William Byron won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, and Tyler Reddick are the winners of the first three editions of the COTA Cup race.

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature of 72 degrees Fahrenheit and a 5 percent chance of rain at the start of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Circuit of the Americas

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas:

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Garage open

12:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (68 laps and 231 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Austin, Texas, will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

#24 - William Byron #54 - Ty Gibbs #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #7 - Corey LaJoie #1 - Ross Chastain #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #9 - Chase Elliott #23 - Bubba Wallace #2 - Austin Cindric #16 - Shane Van Gisbergen #51 - Justin Haley #13 - AJ Allmendinger #5 - Kyle Larson #8 - Kyle Busch #48 - Alex Bowman #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez #17 - Chris Buescher #3 - Austin Dillon #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #15 - Kaz Grala #41 - Ryan Preece #50 - Kamui Kobayashi #38 - Todd Gilliland #34 - Michael McDowell #12 - Ryan Blaney #21 - Harrison Burton #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #4 - Josh Berry #14 - Chase Briscoe #31 - Daniel Hemric #71 - Zane Smith #22 - Joey Logano #6 - Brad Keselowski #66 - Timmy Hill #43 - Erik Jones #10 - Noah Gragson