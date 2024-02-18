NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like 

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 18, 2024 20:25 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice
The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval shaped superspeedway on Sunday (February 18) as the action at the season’s first racing weekend continues at Daytona International Speedway.

After Wednesday’s Cup Series qualifying, where 2022 Cup champion Joey Logano won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Daytona 500, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2:30 pm ET.

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin is the only current driver on the grid to have multiple Daytona 500 wins (three times).

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted cloudy skies with rain showers throughout the day with a high temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit and 90% chance of rain at the start of the Daytona 500.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of Cup Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway:

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Garage open

8 am ET: Cup Series

Track activity

2:30 pm ET: Daytona 500 (200 laps, 500 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Daytona Beach, Florida, will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #2 - Jesse Love
  2. #21 - Austin Hill
  3. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  4. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  5. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  8. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  9. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  10. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  11. #98 - Riley Herbst
  12. #8 - Sammy Smith
  13. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  14. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  15. #1 - Sam Mayer
  16. #27 - Jeb Burton
  17. #00 - Cole Custer
  18. #14 - Daniel Suarez
  19. #81 - Chandler Smith
  20. #19 - Ryan Truex
  21. #11 - Josh Williams
  22. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  23. #9 - Brandon Jones
  24. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  25. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  26. #10 - Daniel Dye
  27. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  28. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  29. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  30. #36 - Natalie Decker
  31. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  32. #26 - Sage Karam
  33. #44 - Brennan Poole
  34. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  35. #4 - Dawson Cram
  36. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  37. #35 - Frankie Muniz
  38. #78 - BJ McLeod

