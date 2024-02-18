NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like 

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval shaped superspeedway on Sunday (February 18) as the action at the season’s first racing weekend continues at Daytona International Speedway.

After Wednesday’s Cup Series qualifying, where 2022 Cup champion Joey Logano won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Daytona 500, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 2:30 pm ET.

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin is the only current driver on the grid to have multiple Daytona 500 wins (three times).

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted cloudy skies with rain showers throughout the day with a high temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit and 90% chance of rain at the start of the Daytona 500.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of Cup Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway:

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Garage open

8 am ET: Cup Series

Track activity

2:30 pm ET: Daytona 500 (200 laps, 500 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Daytona Beach, Florida, will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway:

#2 - Jesse Love #21 - Austin Hill #16 - AJ Allmendinger #48 - Parker Kligerman #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #7 - Justin Allgaier #51 - Jeremy Clements #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #31 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Anthony Alfredo #98 - Riley Herbst #8 - Sammy Smith #07 - Patrick Emerling #18 - Sheldon Creed #1 - Sam Mayer #27 - Jeb Burton #00 - Cole Custer #14 - Daniel Suarez #81 - Chandler Smith #19 - Ryan Truex #11 - Josh Williams #6 - Garrett Smithley #9 - Brandon Jones #42 - Leland Honeyman #91 - Kyle Weatherman #10 - Daniel Dye #92 - Josh Bilicki #15 - Hailie Deegan #32 - Jordan Anderson #36 - Natalie Decker #39 - Ryan Sieg #26 - Sage Karam #44 - Brennan Poole #29 - Blaine Perkins #4 - Dawson Cram #43 - Ryan Ellis #35 - Frankie Muniz #78 - BJ McLeod