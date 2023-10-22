NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long intermediate oval track on Sunday (October 22) as the action of the season’s 34th weekend continues at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

After Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, where Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. claimed his second pole of the season, the Cup Series is scheduled to start the 400-mile main event at 2:30 pm ET.

Expand Tweet

Five drivers who advanced to the Round of 8 earned the top 10 starting spots. The rest of the playoff drivers who qualified outside the top 10 included Denny Hamlin in 11th, Christopher Bell in 13th, and Chris Buescher in 17th.

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 85 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action across NASCAR Cup Series race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Garage open

11:30 am ET: Cup Series

Track activity

2:30 pm ET: 4EVER 400 (267 laps, 400 miles)

Expand Tweet

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Homestead, Florida will be broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: Starting order

Below are the starting order for the 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#19 - Martin Truex Jr.

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#45 - Tyler Reddick

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#5 - Kyle Larson

#3 - Austin Dillon

#24 - William Byron

#1 - Ross Chastain

#54 - Ty Gibbs

#12 - Ryan Blaney

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#48 - Alex Bowman

#20 - Christopher Bell

#99 - Daniel Suarez

#34 - Michael McDowell

#9 - Chase Elliott

#17 - Chris Buescher

#8 - Kyle Busch

#43 - Erik Jones

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#4 - Kevin Harvick

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#42 - John Hunter Nemechek

#16 - AJ Allmendinger

#2 - Austin Cindric

#31 - Justin Haley

#21 - Harrison Burton

#41 - Ryan Preece

#10 - Aric Almirola

#15 - JJ Yeley

#38 - Todd Gilliland

#77 - Ty Dillon

#51 - Ryan Newman

#78 - Josh Bilicki

#22 - Joey Logano