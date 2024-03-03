NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track on Sunday (March 3) as the action at the season’s third racing weekend continues at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

After Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, where Team Penske driver Joey Logano won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Pennzoil 400, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

NASCAR veterans Brad Keselowski and Logano are the only current drivers on the grid to have multiple Pennzoil 400 wins (two times).

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit and no chance of rain at the start of the Pennzoil 400.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Garage open

12:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: Pennzoil 400 (267 laps and 400 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in North Las Vegas, Nevada, will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#22 - Joey Logano #5 - Kyle Larson #2 - Austin Cindric #24 - William Byron #23 - Bubba Wallace #14 - Chase Briscoe #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #54 - Ty Gibbs #17 - Chris Buescher #20 - Christopher Bell #9 - Chase Elliott #34 - Michael McDowell #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #12 - Ryan Blaney #99 - Daniel Suarez #7 - Corey LaJoie #45 - Tyler Reddick #3 - Austin Dillon #1 - Ross Chastain #8 - Kyle Busch #43 - Erik Jones #48 - Alex Bowman #71 - Zane Smith (R) #6 - Brad Keselowski #4 - Josh Berry (R) #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #11 - Denny Hamlin #21 - Harrison Burton #10 - Noah Gragson #38 - Todd Gilliland #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #16 - Derek Kraus #31 - Daniel Hemric #51 - Justin Haley #41 - Ryan Preece #44 - J.J. Yeley