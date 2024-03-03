NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway looks like

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 03, 2024 19:03 IST
The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track on Sunday (March 3) as the action at the season’s third racing weekend continues at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

After Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, where Team Penske driver Joey Logano won the pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Pennzoil 400, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

NASCAR veterans Brad Keselowski and Logano are the only current drivers on the grid to have multiple Pennzoil 400 wins (two times).

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit and no chance of rain at the start of the Pennzoil 400.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Garage open

12:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: Pennzoil 400 (267 laps and 400 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in North Las Vegas, Nevada, will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #24 - William Byron
  5. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  6. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  8. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  9. #17 - Chris Buescher
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell
  11. #9 - Chase Elliott
  12. #34 - Michael McDowell
  13. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  14. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  15. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  16. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  17. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  18. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  19. #3 - Austin Dillon
  20. #1 - Ross Chastain
  21. #8 - Kyle Busch
  22. #43 - Erik Jones
  23. #48 - Alex Bowman
  24. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  25. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  26. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  29. #21 - Harrison Burton
  30. #10 - Noah Gragson
  31. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  32. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  33. #16 - Derek Kraus
  34. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  35. #51 - Justin Haley
  36. #41 - Ryan Preece
  37. #44 - J.J. Yeley

