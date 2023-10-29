NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Martinsville Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track on Sunday (October 29) as the action of the season’s 35th weekend continues at Martinsville Speedway.

After Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, where Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. claimed his back-to-back pole and third pole of the season, the Cup Series is scheduled to start the 263-mile main event at 2 pm ET.

Four drivers who advanced to the Round of 8 earned the top-10 starting spots. The rest of the playoff drivers who qualified outside the top 10 included Ryan Blaney in 11th, Willima Byron in 16th, Chris Buescher in 18th, and Tyler Reddick in 19th.

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 79 degrees Fahrenheit and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action across NASCAR Cup Series race at the Martinsville Speedway:

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Garage open

11 am ET: Cup Series

Track activity

2 pm ET: Xfinity 500 (500 laps, 263 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Ridgeway, Virginia will be broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway: Starting order

Below are the starting order for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway:

#19 - Martin Truex Jr. #54 - Ty Gibbs #14 - Chase Briscoe #11 - Denny Hamlin #5 - Kyle Larson #23 - Bubba Wallace #20 - Christopher Bell #4 - Kevin Harvick #41 - Ryan Preece #6 - Brad Keselowski #12 - Ryan Blaney #10 - Aric Almirola #1 - Ross Chastain #9 - Chase Elliott #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #38 - Todd Gilliland #17 - Chris Buescher #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #2 - Austin Cindric #48 - Alex Bowman #34 - Michael McDowell #31 - Justin Haley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #3 - Austin Dillon #99 - Daniel Suarez #21 - Harrison Burton #43 - Erik Jones #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #42 - Carson Hocevar #51 - Ryan Newman #77 - Ty Dillon #15 - JJ Yeley #78 - BJ McLeod