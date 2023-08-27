NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Milwaukee Mile looks like

NASCAR

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 27, 2023 19:13 IST
The drivers of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway on Sunday (August 27) as the action of the season’s 18th weekend continues at Milwaukee Mile.

A total of 37 NASCAR Truck Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session on Sunday at 11:30 am ET, which will be followed by the main event.

After Saturday’s ARCA qualifying, where William Sawalich takes the pole, the ARCA Series is set to kick-off the 152.25-mile main event at 1 pm ET.

Sunday’s weather forecast predicts 0% chance of rain at the start of ARCA race and 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Milwaukee Mile

Here’s the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s races at the Milwaukee Mile:

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Garage open

8:30 am ET: Truck Series

9 am ET: ARCA Series

Track activity

11:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

1 pm ET: ARCA race (150 laps, 152.25 miles)

4 pm ET: Truck Series race (175 laps, 177.625 miles)

Sunday’s track activity will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the inaugural Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile:

  • Dexter Bean - 61.650
  • Derek Lemke - 39.250
  • Greg Van Alst - 35.050
  • Spencer Boyd - 33.800
  • Brad Perez - 33.800
  • Sean Hingorani - 33.600
  • Josh Bilicki - 32.650
  • Josh Reaume - 31.450
  • Conner Jones - 28.500
  • Derek Kraus - 28.000
  • Tyler Ankrum - 27.950
  • Colby Howard - 27.800
  • Dean Thompson - 27.750
  • Hailie Deegan - 27.550
  • Bret Holmes - 26.850
  • Bayley Currey - 26.750
  • Tyler Hill - 26.350
  • Lawless Alan - 25.950
  • Stewart Friesen - 21.300
  • Daniel Dye - 21.200
  • Taylor Gray - 19.700
  • Chase Purdy - 15.550
  • Tanner Gray - 14.200
  • Rajah Caruth - 13.050
  • Jake Garcia - 12.700
  • William Sawalich - 11.150
  • Matt Mills - 24.400
  • Ben Rhodes - 11.350
  • Matt DiBenedetto - 10.850
  • Nick Sanchez - 10.250
  • Grant Enfinger - 9.150
  • Matt Crafton - 9.100
  • Zane Smith - 5.450
  • Corey Heim - 4.950
  • Carson Hocevar - 3.850
  • Christian Eckes - 2.350
  • Ty Majeski - 1.350

