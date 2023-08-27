NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Milwaukee Mile looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway on Sunday (August 27) as the action of the season’s 18th weekend continues at Milwaukee Mile.
A total of 37 NASCAR Truck Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session on Sunday at 11:30 am ET, which will be followed by the main event.
After Saturday’s ARCA qualifying, where William Sawalich takes the pole, the ARCA Series is set to kick-off the 152.25-mile main event at 1 pm ET.
Sunday’s weather forecast predicts 0% chance of rain at the start of ARCA race and 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.
NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Milwaukee Mile
Here’s the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s races at the Milwaukee Mile:
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Garage open
8:30 am ET: Truck Series
9 am ET: ARCA Series
Track activity
11:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying
1 pm ET: ARCA race (150 laps, 152.25 miles)
4 pm ET: Truck Series race (175 laps, 177.625 miles)
Sunday’s track activity will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the inaugural Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile:
- Dexter Bean - 61.650
- Derek Lemke - 39.250
- Greg Van Alst - 35.050
- Spencer Boyd - 33.800
- Brad Perez - 33.800
- Sean Hingorani - 33.600
- Josh Bilicki - 32.650
- Josh Reaume - 31.450
- Conner Jones - 28.500
- Derek Kraus - 28.000
- Tyler Ankrum - 27.950
- Colby Howard - 27.800
- Dean Thompson - 27.750
- Hailie Deegan - 27.550
- Bret Holmes - 26.850
- Bayley Currey - 26.750
- Tyler Hill - 26.350
- Lawless Alan - 25.950
- Stewart Friesen - 21.300
- Daniel Dye - 21.200
- Taylor Gray - 19.700
- Chase Purdy - 15.550
- Tanner Gray - 14.200
- Rajah Caruth - 13.050
- Jake Garcia - 12.700
- William Sawalich - 11.150
- Matt Mills - 24.400
- Ben Rhodes - 11.350
- Matt DiBenedetto - 10.850
- Nick Sanchez - 10.250
- Grant Enfinger - 9.150
- Matt Crafton - 9.100
- Zane Smith - 5.450
- Corey Heim - 4.950
- Carson Hocevar - 3.850
- Christian Eckes - 2.350
- Ty Majeski - 1.350