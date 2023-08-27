NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Milwaukee Mile looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway on Sunday (August 27) as the action of the season’s 18th weekend continues at Milwaukee Mile.

A total of 37 NASCAR Truck Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session on Sunday at 11:30 am ET, which will be followed by the main event.

After Saturday’s ARCA qualifying, where William Sawalich takes the pole, the ARCA Series is set to kick-off the 152.25-mile main event at 1 pm ET.

Sunday’s weather forecast predicts 0% chance of rain at the start of ARCA race and 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Milwaukee Mile

Here’s the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s races at the Milwaukee Mile:

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Garage open

8:30 am ET: Truck Series

9 am ET: ARCA Series

Track activity

11:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

1 pm ET: ARCA race (150 laps, 152.25 miles)

4 pm ET: Truck Series race (175 laps, 177.625 miles)

Sunday’s track activity will be broadcast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the inaugural Clean Harbors 175 at Milwaukee Mile:

Dexter Bean - 61.650

Derek Lemke - 39.250

Greg Van Alst - 35.050

Spencer Boyd - 33.800

Brad Perez - 33.800

Sean Hingorani - 33.600

Josh Bilicki - 32.650

Josh Reaume - 31.450

Conner Jones - 28.500

Derek Kraus - 28.000

Tyler Ankrum - 27.950

Colby Howard - 27.800

Dean Thompson - 27.750

Hailie Deegan - 27.550

Bret Holmes - 26.850

Bayley Currey - 26.750

Tyler Hill - 26.350

Lawless Alan - 25.950

Stewart Friesen - 21.300

Daniel Dye - 21.200

Taylor Gray - 19.700

Chase Purdy - 15.550

Tanner Gray - 14.200

Rajah Caruth - 13.050

Jake Garcia - 12.700

William Sawalich - 11.150

Matt Mills - 24.400

Ben Rhodes - 11.350

Matt DiBenedetto - 10.850

Nick Sanchez - 10.250

Grant Enfinger - 9.150

Matt Crafton - 9.100

Zane Smith - 5.450

Corey Heim - 4.950

Carson Hocevar - 3.850

Christian Eckes - 2.350

Ty Majeski - 1.350