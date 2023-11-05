NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the one-mile-long tri-oval shaped race track on Sunday (November 5) as the action at the season’s finale weekend continues at the Phoenix Raceway.

After Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, where championship 4 driver William Byron won the pole to lead the title contenders, the Cup Series is scheduled to start the 312-mile main event at 3 pm ET.

The other three championship 4 drivers Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Ryan Blaney qualified in fourth, 13th, and 15th, respectively.

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup Series Championship Race.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action across NASCAR Cup Series race at the Phoenix Raceway:

Sunday, November 5, 2023

Garage open

10:30 am ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: Cup Series Championship Race (312 laps, 312 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Avondale, Arizona, will be broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the Cup Series Championship Race at the Phoenix Raceway.

#24 - William Byron #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #23 - Bubba Wallace #11 - Denny Hamlin #43 - Erik Jones #1 - Ross Chastain #17 - Chris Buescher #45 - Tyler Reddick #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #41 - Ryan Preece #20 - Christopher Bell #38 - Todd Gilliland #12 - Ryan Blaney #99 - Daniel Suarez #22 - Joey Logano #8 - Kyle Busch #34 - Michael McDowell #9 - Chase Elliott #3 - Austin Dillon #42 - Carson Hocevar #48 - Alex Bowman #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #21 - Harrison Burton #14 - Chase Briscoe #2 - Austin Cindric #10 - Aric Almirola #7 - Corey LaJoie #51 - Ryan Newman #6 - Cole Custer #16 - AJ Allmendinger #77 - Ty Dillon #15 - JJ Yeley #31 - Justin Haley #78 - BJ McLeod