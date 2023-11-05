NASCAR

NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Nov 05, 2023 19:04 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the one-mile-long tri-oval shaped race track on Sunday (November 5) as the action at the season’s finale weekend continues at the Phoenix Raceway.

After Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, where championship 4 driver William Byron won the pole to lead the title contenders, the Cup Series is scheduled to start the 312-mile main event at 3 pm ET.

The other three championship 4 drivers Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and Ryan Blaney qualified in fourth, 13th, and 15th, respectively.

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted sunny skies with a high temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup Series Championship Race.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action across NASCAR Cup Series race at the Phoenix Raceway:

Sunday, November 5, 2023

Garage open

10:30 am ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: Cup Series Championship Race (312 laps, 312 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Avondale, Arizona, will be broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the Cup Series Championship Race at the Phoenix Raceway.

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  3. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  7. #43 - Erik Jones
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #17 - Chris Buescher
  10. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  11. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  12. #41 - Ryan Preece
  13. #20 - Christopher Bell
  14. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  15. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  16. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  17. #22 - Joey Logano
  18. #8 - Kyle Busch
  19. #34 - Michael McDowell
  20. #9 - Chase Elliott
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  23. #48 - Alex Bowman
  24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. #21 - Harrison Burton
  26. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  27. #2 - Austin Cindric
  28. #10 - Aric Almirola
  29. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  30. #51 - Ryan Newman
  31. #6 - Cole Custer
  32. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  33. #77 - Ty Dillon
  34. #15 - JJ Yeley
  35. #31 - Justin Haley
  36. #78 - BJ McLeod

