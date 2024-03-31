NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Richmond Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 31, 2024 18:47 IST
The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 0.75-mile short track on Sunday, Mar. 31, as the action at the season’s seventh racing weekend continues at Richmond Raceway.

In Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, Kyle Larson won pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Toyota Owners 400, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 7 pm ET.

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are the only active drivers on the grid who have secured multiple wins in the Toyota Owners 400.

The weather forecast on Sunday is for cloud throughout the day with a high temperature of 70 degrees Fahrenheit and a 33 percent chance of rain at the start of the Toyota Owners 400.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Richmond Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway:

Sunday, March 31, 2024

Garage open

4 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

7 pm ET: Toyota Owners 400 (400 laps and 300 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Henrico County, Virginia, will be broadcast on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  3. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  6. #1 - Ross Chastain
  7. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  11. #2 - Austin Cindric
  12. #16 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  13. #51 - Justin Haley
  14. #13 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #5 - Kyle Larson
  16. #8 - Kyle Busch
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  19. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  20. #17 - Chris Buescher
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  23. #15 - Kaz Grala
  24. #41 - Ryan Preece
  25. #50 - Kamui Kobayashi
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #34 - Michael McDowell
  28. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  29. #21 - Harrison Burton
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #4 - Josh Berry
  32. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  33. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  34. #71 - Zane Smith
  35. #22 - Joey Logano
  36. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  37. #66 - Timmy Hill
  38. #43 - Erik Jones
  39. #10 - Noah Gragson

