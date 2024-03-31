NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Richmond Raceway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 0.75-mile short track on Sunday, Mar. 31, as the action at the season’s seventh racing weekend continues at Richmond Raceway.

In Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, Kyle Larson won pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Toyota Owners 400, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 7 pm ET.

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are the only active drivers on the grid who have secured multiple wins in the Toyota Owners 400.

The weather forecast on Sunday is for cloud throughout the day with a high temperature of 70 degrees Fahrenheit and a 33 percent chance of rain at the start of the Toyota Owners 400.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Richmond Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway:

Sunday, March 31, 2024

Garage open

4 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

7 pm ET: Toyota Owners 400 (400 laps and 300 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Henrico County, Virginia, will be broadcast on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway: Starting order

Below is the starting order for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

#24 - William Byron #54 - Ty Gibbs #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #7 - Corey LaJoie #1 - Ross Chastain #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #9 - Chase Elliott #23 - Bubba Wallace #2 - Austin Cindric #16 - Shane Van Gisbergen #51 - Justin Haley #13 - AJ Allmendinger #5 - Kyle Larson #8 - Kyle Busch #48 - Alex Bowman #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez #17 - Chris Buescher #3 - Austin Dillon #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #15 - Kaz Grala #41 - Ryan Preece #50 - Kamui Kobayashi #38 - Todd Gilliland #34 - Michael McDowell #12 - Ryan Blaney #21 - Harrison Burton #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #4 - Josh Berry #14 - Chase Briscoe #31 - Daniel Hemric #71 - Zane Smith #22 - Joey Logano #6 - Brad Keselowski #66 - Timmy Hill #43 - Erik Jones #10 - Noah Gragson