NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Texas Motor Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile intermediate quad-oval track on Sunday (September 24) as the action of the season’s 30th weekend continues at Texas Motor Speedway.

After Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, where 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. claimed his first pole of the season, the Cup Series is set to kick-off the 400-mile main event at 3:30 pm ET.

Expand Tweet

Seven drivers who advanced to the Round of 12 earned the top 10 starting spots. The rest of the playoff drivers who qualified outside the top 10 included Kyle Larson in 11th, Tyler Reddick in 15th, Martin Truex Jr. in 16th, William Byron in 18th and Ryan Blaney in 23rd.

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted partly cloudy skies with possible stray showers and thunderstorms with a high temperature of 95 degrees and 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action across NASCAR Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway:

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Garage open

12:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles)

Expand Tweet

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Fort Worth, Texas will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway: Starting order

See below for the starting order for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

#23 - Bubba Wallace #17 - Chris Buescher #6 - Brad Keselowski #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #1 - Ross Chastain #16 - AJ Allmendinger #8 - Kyle Busch #99 - Daniel Suarez #20 - Christopher Bell #11 - Denny Hamlin #5 - Kyle Larson #43 - Erik Jones #3 - Austin Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #45 - Tyler Reddick #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #34 - Michael McDowell #24 - William Byron #42 - Carson Hocevar #22 - Joey Logano #10 - Aric Almirola #4 - Kevin Harvick #12 - Ryan Blaney #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #41 - Ryan Preece #77 - Ty Dillon #7 - Corey LaJoie #31 - Justin Haley #9 - Chase Elliott #21 - Harrison Burton #14 - Chase Briscoe #2 - Austin Cindric #38 - Zane Smith #78 - BJ McLeod #15 - JJ Yeley #51 - Todd Gilliland