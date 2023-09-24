NASCAR

NASCAR Sunday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Texas Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 24, 2023 18:14 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Practice
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Practice

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile intermediate quad-oval track on Sunday (September 24) as the action of the season’s 30th weekend continues at Texas Motor Speedway.

After Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, where 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. claimed his first pole of the season, the Cup Series is set to kick-off the 400-mile main event at 3:30 pm ET.

Seven drivers who advanced to the Round of 12 earned the top 10 starting spots. The rest of the playoff drivers who qualified outside the top 10 included Kyle Larson in 11th, Tyler Reddick in 15th, Martin Truex Jr. in 16th, William Byron in 18th and Ryan Blaney in 23rd.

The weather forecast on Sunday predicted partly cloudy skies with possible stray showers and thunderstorms with a high temperature of 95 degrees and 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

NASCAR's full Sunday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action across NASCAR Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway:

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Garage open

12:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Fort Worth, Texas will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway: Starting order

See below for the starting order for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  2. #17 - Chris Buescher
  3. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  4. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain
  6. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  7. #8 - Kyle Busch
  8. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell
  10. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  11. #5 - Kyle Larson
  12. #43 - Erik Jones
  13. #3 - Austin Dillon
  14. #48 - Alex Bowman
  15. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  16. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  17. #34 - Michael McDowell
  18. #24 - William Byron
  19. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #10 - Aric Almirola
  22. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  23. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. #41 - Ryan Preece
  26. #77 - Ty Dillon
  27. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  28. #31 - Justin Haley
  29. #9 - Chase Elliott
  30. #21 - Harrison Burton
  31. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  32. #2 - Austin Cindric
  33. #38 - Zane Smith
  34. #78 - BJ McLeod
  35. #15 - JJ Yeley
  36. #51 - Todd Gilliland

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...