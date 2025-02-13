NASCAR team shares stunning visual of thunderstorm at Daytona, ARCA and Truck practice cancelled

A thunderstorm interrupted NASCAR's Thursday schedule, forcing ARCA Menards and Craftsman Truck Series to cancel their practice sessions. NASCAR team Kaulig Racing shared an update from the track showcasing the intensity of the weather.

With strong winds and rain, the start of the two-part Bluegreen Vacations Duel, scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, has yet to be determined. The Daytona racing activities are suspended due to the safety risks of driving at high speeds around the wet oval track.

Kaulig Racing took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update from the track.

"Daytona doing Daytona things in the midway fanzone 😅⛈️," the team wrote in the caption.

The 23-second video shows the rain and wind knocking over the banners and tables, forcing people to stay inside.

Last year, NASCAR postponed the Daytona 500 to Monday due to rain. William Byron won the race for his maiden victory in the "Great American Race."

While some suggest moving the race further on the calendar to combat weather in Daytona Beach, the race has closely followed the NFL's Super Bowl. The scheduling intends to draw more viewers as sports fans carry the excitement for the season-opener.

William Byron leading the field in the 2024 Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

So far, the 2025 Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The event is the finale of the Daytona Speedweek comprised of racing activities from the Xfinity, Truck, and ARCA Menards Series.

Chase Briscoe secures pole position for NASCAR's Daytona 500

NASCAR held the Daytona 500 qualifying session on Wednesday, with Chase Briscoe topping the timing sheets to secure the pole position. The feat marked a first for him and Toyota, starting his Joe Gibbs Racing debut on a good note.

Speaking about the pole position, Briscoe said (via Fox: NASCAR on X):

"It's a great way to start our season. What a, you know, unbelievable way to start off the year. You know, unbelievable way to start off with Toyota, to be able to be the guy to deliver them the first of anything when they've already accomplished so much; it's pretty cool."

Austin Cindric follows Briscoe to lock the front row (first and second starting positions) for the Daytona 500.

NASCAR will hold the Bluegreen Vacations Duel on Thursday to determine the rest of the starting positions, though rain could postpone the session. It will be joined by nine open car drivers including Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson.

Of note, the two former Cup Series champions already locked themselves into the Daytona 500 following their impressive runs in qualifying yesterday.

Helio Castroneves, a four-time Indy 500 winner, is also in the mix of drivers under unchartered teams. However, the Brazilian driver will benefit from the league's new rule, the Open Exemption Provisional (OEP), which guarantees his entry to the race.

Helio Castroneves (right) with Jimmie Johnson (left) during the Daytona 500 race weekend - Source: Imagn

The upcoming race on Sunday will be the 67th running of the "Great American Race."

