NASCAR Thursday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Series drivers are scheduled to be at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday (February 15) as the season’s first official racing weekend begins with its pinnacle event – the Daytona 500.

Following Wednesday (February 14)'s Busch Light Pole Qualifying, where Joey Logano won pole for the Daytona 500 now the drivers will take part in a Bluegreen Vacations Duels to set the lineup for the Daytona 500.

Meanwhile, NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Series drivers will participate in their practice sessions ahead of the season-opening races at 4:05 pm ET and 5:05 pm ET, respectively.

Full Thursday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Thursday’s on-track action across NASCAR's national series at Daytona International Speedway:

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Garage Open

6 am ET – 6 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

10 am ET – 7 pm ET: Truck Series

4 pm ET – 11 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

4:05 pm ET – 4:55 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:05 pm ET – 5:55 pm ET: Truck Series practice

7 pm ET: Cup Series Duel race one (60 laps, 150 miles)

8:45 pm ET: Cup Series Duel race two (60 laps, 150 miles)

All Thursday’s track activity will be telecast on FS1, Motor Racing Network (MRN), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR’s Bluegreen Vacations Duels results

Here are the qualifying results for Duel 1 and Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway:

Duel 1 order:

#22 - Joey Logano

#5 - Kyle Larson

#9 - Chase Elliott

#3 - Austin Dillon

#1 - Ross Chastain

#38 - Todd Gilliland

#41 - Ryan Preece

#17 - Chris Buescher

#48 - Alex Bowman

#99 - Daniel Suarez

#62 - Anthony Alfredo

#43 - Erik Jones

#31 - Daniel Hemric

#19 - Martin Truex, Jr.

#54 - Ty Gibbs

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#84 - Jimmie Johnson

#45 - Tyler Reddick

#77 - Carson Hocevar

#44 - JJ Yeley

Duel 2 order:

#34 - Michael McDowell

#2 - Austin Cindric

#24 - William Byron

#8 - Kyle Busch

#21 - Harrison Burton

#15 - Riley Herbst

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#10 - Noah Gragson

#12 - Ryan Blaney

#16 - AJ Allmendinger

#4 - Josh Berry

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#60 - David Ragan

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#51 - Justin Haley

#20 - Christopher Bell

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#71 - Zane Smith

#42 - John Hunter Nemechek

#78 - BJ McLeod

#36 - Kaz Grala