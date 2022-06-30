NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

The second half of the NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as the teams and drivers gear up to race in the third road-course race of the year this Sunday. Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey Made In America, is scheduled to go live from Road America on July 3, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET.

The 4-mile-long track in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, will be seeing 37 cars line up on Sunday to compete for the top spot. The track layout consists of a total of 14 turns, with the Cup Series cars slated to cover 250 total miles over 62 laps during the race.

The winner of the race on Sunday not only takes home the glory of a win and points for himself and his team but a considerable amount of cash prizes associated with the race.

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted this weekend's purse amount for the race at Road America. The Cup Series purse amounts to $7,145,001, whereas the Xfinity Series purse is set at $1,239,107. No purse amounts were released for the Camping World Truck Series as the feeder series enjoys this weekend off from racing.

Purse amounts have been a part of NASCAR for a long time, where drivers negotiate contracts with their team for a salary amount along with a certain percentage of the weekly purse. Purse amounts vary according to the importance of the races.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks forward to JR Motorsports making NASCAR Cup Series debut

Mooresville, North Carolina-based JR Motorsports has been competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2005. The team is partly owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Rick Hendrick, among other owners. Meanwhile, Earnhardt Jr. has been the most vocal about the venture making its debut in the big leagues in the future.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt Jr. talked about the prospects of the team in the Cup Series and said:

“I was hoping that Martin Truex Jr. would want to come over and help us start our Cup team at JR Motorsports. That’s coming full circle, I mean, I helped him get started, so he might as well help us get started!”

Listen to the complete podcast below:

The 47-year-old mentioned rumors of current Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. retiring from Joe Gibbs Racing as he hoped to sign him for his team's debut. Truex Jr., however, recently announced his contract extension with his existing team.

It now remains to be seen when JR Motorsports will make its Cup Series debut in the near future.

