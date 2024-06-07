NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Sonoma Raceway in 2024?

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 07, 2024 12:18 GMT
After a thrilling Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma, California, for another thriller, the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

The 16th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the 35th time at the Sonoma Raceway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 110-lap race at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

Live action of the Toyota Save/Mart 350 can be enjoyed live on FOX, Peacock, and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, June 9, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What is the Toyota/Save Mart 350 prize money for 2024?

All competing drivers across NASCAR’s two national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Sonoma.

In 2024, the Cup Series race at the Sonoma Raceway boasts a prize pool of $8,426,274, and the Xfinity Series race will reward the winner with $1,747,861.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass announced the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend across the Cup and Xfinity Series:

“Purses for Sonoma weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to points funds and charter payouts: Cup: $8,426,274 Xfinity: $1,747,861”

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Sonoma Raceway?

According to NASCAR Journalist Bob Pockrass, the winner of the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining amount will be divided among the full-time Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the winner of Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $8,426,274, which means the winner will receive a check of around $600,000–800,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Friday (June 7) at 5:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 6 pm ET on Saturday (June 8), while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the 16th race can be watched live on FS2 and PRN.

List of Toyota/Save Mart 350 winners

  1. 1989: Ricky Rudd
  2. 1990: Rusty Wallace
  3. 1991: Davey Allison
  4. 1992: Ernie Irvan
  5. 1993: Geoffrey Bodine
  6. 1994: Ernie Irvan
  7. 1995: Dale Earnhardt
  8. 1996: Rusty Wallace
  9. 1997: Mark Martin
  10. 1998: Jeff Gordon
  11. 1999: Jeff Gordon
  12. 2000: Jeff Gordon
  13. 2001: Tony Stewart
  14. 2002: Ricky Rudd
  15. 2003: Robby Gordon
  16. 2004: Jeff Gordon
  17. 2005: Tony Stewart
  18. 2006: Jeff Gordon
  19. 2007: Juan Pablo Montoya
  20. 2008: Kyle Busch
  21. 2009: Kasey Kahne
  22. 2010: Jimmie Johnson
  23. 2011: Kurt Busch
  24. 2012: Clint Bowyer
  25. 2013: Martin Truex Jr.
  26. 2014: Carl Edwards
  27. 2015: Kyle Busch
  28. 2016: Tony Stewart
  29. 2017: Kevin Harvick
  30. 2018: Martin Truex Jr.
  31. 2019: Martin Truex Jr.
  32. 2021: Kyle Larson
  33. 2022: Daniel Suárez
  34. 2023: Martin Truex Jr.

