NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Sonoma Raceway in 2024?

After a thrilling Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma, California, for another thriller, the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

The 16th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the 35th time at the Sonoma Raceway. All drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 110-lap race at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Live action of the Toyota Save/Mart 350 can be enjoyed live on FOX, Peacock, and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, June 9, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What is the Toyota/Save Mart 350 prize money for 2024?

All competing drivers across NASCAR’s two national series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Sonoma.

In 2024, the Cup Series race at the Sonoma Raceway boasts a prize pool of $8,426,274, and the Xfinity Series race will reward the winner with $1,747,861.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass announced the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend across the Cup and Xfinity Series:

“Purses for Sonoma weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to points funds and charter payouts: Cup: $8,426,274 Xfinity: $1,747,861”

Expand Tweet

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Sonoma Raceway?

According to NASCAR Journalist Bob Pockrass, the winner of the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining amount will be divided among the full-time Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the winner of Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $8,426,274, which means the winner will receive a check of around $600,000–800,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Friday (June 7) at 5:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 6 pm ET on Saturday (June 8), while the main event is on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the 16th race can be watched live on FS2 and PRN.

List of Toyota/Save Mart 350 winners

1989: Ricky Rudd 1990: Rusty Wallace 1991: Davey Allison 1992: Ernie Irvan 1993: Geoffrey Bodine 1994: Ernie Irvan 1995: Dale Earnhardt 1996: Rusty Wallace 1997: Mark Martin 1998: Jeff Gordon 1999: Jeff Gordon 2000: Jeff Gordon 2001: Tony Stewart 2002: Ricky Rudd 2003: Robby Gordon 2004: Jeff Gordon 2005: Tony Stewart 2006: Jeff Gordon 2007: Juan Pablo Montoya 2008: Kyle Busch 2009: Kasey Kahne 2010: Jimmie Johnson 2011: Kurt Busch 2012: Clint Bowyer 2013: Martin Truex Jr. 2014: Carl Edwards 2015: Kyle Busch 2016: Tony Stewart 2017: Kevin Harvick 2018: Martin Truex Jr. 2019: Martin Truex Jr. 2021: Kyle Larson 2022: Daniel Suárez 2023: Martin Truex Jr.