NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 Qualifying: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

NASCAR is shifting from the oval track of the World Wide Technology Raceway to the road course of the Sonoma Raceway this weekend for the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.99-mile-long road course of the NASCAR Cup Series will host Next Gen cars for the third time since 2022.

Fresh off the weekend in Madison, Illinois, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Sonoma, California, at the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

A total of 38 NASCAR Cup Series cars will start on Sunday to compete over 110 laps and 218.9 miles of thrilling racing at the Sonoma Raceway.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading up to Sunday’s race. The Cup Series practice session kicks off the weekend, followed by Cup qualifying, which will determine the starting lineup for the 16th race and second road course race of the season.

Martin Truex Jr., the driver of the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the previous edition of the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Where to watch the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 qualifying at Sonoma Raceway?

See below for the telecast schedule for Toyota/Save Mart 350 qualifying at the Sonoma Raceway:

Friday, June 7, 2024

5:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

Saturday, June 8, 2024

6 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying race in Sonoma are:

USA

The qualifying race for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be broadcast live on FS2 in the United States, and radio coverage can be enjoyed on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying race on Viaplay at 11 p.m. ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 6 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy live streaming of the qualifying race through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 3:30 a.m. IST on Sunday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 1 am GMT on Sunday.

Who is leading the NASCAR Cup Series points table after Enjoy Illinois 300?

After finishing P2 at last week’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Denny Hamlin is atop the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 534 points.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is second with 513 points, followed by Chase Elliott with 507 points, Martin Truex Jr. with 490 points, and William Byron with 488 points to complete the top-five.