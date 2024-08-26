NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Driver standings after LiUNA! 175 at Milwaukee Mile

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 26, 2024 05:32 GMT
AUTO: AUG 25 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA! 175 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA! 175 (Source: Getty Images)

Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs became the sixth different driver to win the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. He achieved the feat after winning the LiUNA! 175 at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 25.

In the thrilling truck event, Riggs led the final 53 laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Riggs, who is not in the 10-driver playoff field, gained 53 points and moved to the 12th spot in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 405 points.

Ty Majeski, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished second. He gained 51 points and stands second in the table with 2074 points.

Christian Eckes finished third in the LiUNA! 175 and gained 52 points. He retained the top spot in the points table, leading by 16 points over second-place Majeski.

Rajah Caruth is 10th in the points table after finishing 18th. He gained 19 points and has 2028 points in the points standings.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after the LiUNA! 175

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2024 LiUNA! 175:

  1. Christian Eckes - 2090
  2. Ty Majeski - 2074
  3. Corey Heim - 2071
  4. Nick Sanchez - 2064
  5. Taylor Gray - 2043
  6. Tyler Ankrum - 2043
  7. Daniel Dye - 2039
  8. Grant Enfinger - 2032
  9. Ben Rhodes - 2030
  10. Rajah Caruth - 2028
  11. Tanner Gray - 436
  12. Layne Riggs - 405
  13. Stewart Friesen - 395
  14. Matt Crafton - 395
  15. Chase Purdy - 369
  16. Jake Garcia - 349
  17. Dean Thompson - 334
  18. Ty Dillon - 327
  19. Bayley Currey - 295
  20. Bret Holmes - 285
  21. Timmy Hill - 275
  22. Matt Mills - 263
  23. Kaden Honeycutt - 242
  24. Mason Massey - 207
  25. Lawless Alan - 206
  26. Jack Wood - 204
  27. Spencer Boyd - 189
  28. Stefan Parsons - 165
  29. Conner Jones- 156
  30. Thad Moffitt - 128
  31. Connor Mosack - 103
  32. William Sawalich - 91
  33. Mason Maggio - 80
  34. Luke Fenhaus - 72
  35. Keith McGee - 62
  36. Brett Moffitt - 59
  37. Colby Howard - 55
  38. Johnny Sauter - 53
  39. Brenden Queen - 51
  40. Jack Hawksworth - 39
  41. Bryan Dauzat - 31
  42. Andres Perez de Lara - 28
  43. Dawson Sutton - 28
  44. Justin Carroll - 28
  45. Connor Hall - 27

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19.

