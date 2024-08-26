NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Driver standings after LiUNA! 175 at Milwaukee Mile

Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs became the sixth different driver to win the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. He achieved the feat after winning the LiUNA! 175 at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 25.
In the thrilling truck event, Riggs led the final 53 laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
Riggs, who is not in the 10-driver playoff field, gained 53 points and moved to the 12th spot in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 405 points.
Ty Majeski, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished second. He gained 51 points and stands second in the table with 2074 points.
Christian Eckes finished third in the LiUNA! 175 and gained 52 points. He retained the top spot in the points table, leading by 16 points over second-place Majeski.
Rajah Caruth is 10th in the points table after finishing 18th. He gained 19 points and has 2028 points in the points standings.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after the LiUNA! 175
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2024 LiUNA! 175:
- Christian Eckes - 2090
- Ty Majeski - 2074
- Corey Heim - 2071
- Nick Sanchez - 2064
- Taylor Gray - 2043
- Tyler Ankrum - 2043
- Daniel Dye - 2039
- Grant Enfinger - 2032
- Ben Rhodes - 2030
- Rajah Caruth - 2028
- Tanner Gray - 436
- Layne Riggs - 405
- Stewart Friesen - 395
- Matt Crafton - 395
- Chase Purdy - 369
- Jake Garcia - 349
- Dean Thompson - 334
- Ty Dillon - 327
- Bayley Currey - 295
- Bret Holmes - 285
- Timmy Hill - 275
- Matt Mills - 263
- Kaden Honeycutt - 242
- Mason Massey - 207
- Lawless Alan - 206
- Jack Wood - 204
- Spencer Boyd - 189
- Stefan Parsons - 165
- Conner Jones- 156
- Thad Moffitt - 128
- Connor Mosack - 103
- William Sawalich - 91
- Mason Maggio - 80
- Luke Fenhaus - 72
- Keith McGee - 62
- Brett Moffitt - 59
- Colby Howard - 55
- Johnny Sauter - 53
- Brenden Queen - 51
- Jack Hawksworth - 39
- Bryan Dauzat - 31
- Andres Perez de Lara - 28
- Dawson Sutton - 28
- Justin Carroll - 28
- Connor Hall - 27
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19.