NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Driver standings after LiUNA! 175 at Milwaukee Mile

Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs became the sixth different driver to win the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. He achieved the feat after winning the LiUNA! 175 at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 25.

In the thrilling truck event, Riggs led the final 53 laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Riggs, who is not in the 10-driver playoff field, gained 53 points and moved to the 12th spot in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 405 points.

Ty Majeski, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished second. He gained 51 points and stands second in the table with 2074 points.

Christian Eckes finished third in the LiUNA! 175 and gained 52 points. He retained the top spot in the points table, leading by 16 points over second-place Majeski.

Rajah Caruth is 10th in the points table after finishing 18th. He gained 19 points and has 2028 points in the points standings.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after the LiUNA! 175

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2024 LiUNA! 175:

Christian Eckes - 2090 Ty Majeski - 2074 Corey Heim - 2071 Nick Sanchez - 2064 Taylor Gray - 2043 Tyler Ankrum - 2043 Daniel Dye - 2039 Grant Enfinger - 2032 Ben Rhodes - 2030 Rajah Caruth - 2028 Tanner Gray - 436 Layne Riggs - 405 Stewart Friesen - 395 Matt Crafton - 395 Chase Purdy - 369 Jake Garcia - 349 Dean Thompson - 334 Ty Dillon - 327 Bayley Currey - 295 Bret Holmes - 285 Timmy Hill - 275 Matt Mills - 263 Kaden Honeycutt - 242 Mason Massey - 207 Lawless Alan - 206 Jack Wood - 204 Spencer Boyd - 189 Stefan Parsons - 165 Conner Jones- 156 Thad Moffitt - 128 Connor Mosack - 103 William Sawalich - 91 Mason Maggio - 80 Luke Fenhaus - 72 Keith McGee - 62 Brett Moffitt - 59 Colby Howard - 55 Johnny Sauter - 53 Brenden Queen - 51 Jack Hawksworth - 39 Bryan Dauzat - 31 Andres Perez de Lara - 28 Dawson Sutton - 28 Justin Carroll - 28 Connor Hall - 27

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19.

