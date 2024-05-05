NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Points table after Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim became the third driver to win multiple races of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after claiming the dominating win in the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 4.
Heim dominated in the action-packed truck race, leading the 79 laps, and staying out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With the Kansas victory, Heim gained 59 points and moved to the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 344 points, two wins, and six top-5s.
After finishing P3 at Kansas Speedway, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes gained 50 points and moved to second place in the Truck Series driver’s standings with 337 points.
With a P6 finish, Nick Sanchez gained 35 points. He moved to third in the points table with 295 points.
Chase Purdy, who started on pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 28th. He gained 22 points and moved to 17th in the points table with 152 points.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Heart of America 200
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2024 Heart of America 200:
- Corey Heim - 344
- Christian Eckes - 337
- Nick Sanchez - 295
- Ty Majeski - 279
- Tyler Ankrum - 264
- Rajah Caruth - 260
- Taylor Gray - 259
- Matt Crafton - 222
- Tanner Gray - 201
- Grant Enfinger - 192
- Daniel Dye - 191
- Ben Rhodes - 188
- Bayley Currey - 169
- Jake Garcia - 163
- Stewart Friesen - 162
- Bret Holmes - 154
- Chase Purdy - 152
- Dean Thompson - 151
- Kaden Honeycutt - 140
- Timmy Hill - 134
- Ty Dillon - 132
- Layne Riggs - 125
- Mason Massey - 115
- Lawless Alan - 101
- Spencer Boyd - 97
- Stefan Parsons - 96
- Matt Mills - 85
- Jack Wood - 77
- Conner Jones - 68
- Thad Moffitt - 68
- Keith McGee - 46
- Jack Hawksworth - 39
- Johnny Sauter - 39
- Connor Zilisch - 38
- Brett Moffitt - 37
- Connor Mosack - 31
- Mason Maggio - 29
- Bryan Dauzat - 28
- William Sawalich - 28
- Jason White (CAN) - 25
- Cam Waters - 25
- Colby Howard - 20
- Carter Fartuch - 16
- Cory Roper - 15
- Codie Rohrbaugh - 14
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Darlington Raceway on May 10, 2024.