NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Points table after Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim became the third driver to win multiple races of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after claiming the dominating win in the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 4.

Heim dominated in the action-packed truck race, leading the 79 laps, and staying out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the Kansas victory, Heim gained 59 points and moved to the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 344 points, two wins, and six top-5s.

After finishing P3 at Kansas Speedway, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes gained 50 points and moved to second place in the Truck Series driver’s standings with 337 points.

With a P6 finish, Nick Sanchez gained 35 points. He moved to third in the points table with 295 points.

Chase Purdy, who started on pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 28th. He gained 22 points and moved to 17th in the points table with 152 points.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Heart of America 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2024 Heart of America 200:

Corey Heim - 344 Christian Eckes - 337 Nick Sanchez - 295 Ty Majeski - 279 Tyler Ankrum - 264 Rajah Caruth - 260 Taylor Gray - 259 Matt Crafton - 222 Tanner Gray - 201 Grant Enfinger - 192 Daniel Dye - 191 Ben Rhodes - 188 Bayley Currey - 169 Jake Garcia - 163 Stewart Friesen - 162 Bret Holmes - 154 Chase Purdy - 152 Dean Thompson - 151 Kaden Honeycutt - 140 Timmy Hill - 134 Ty Dillon - 132 Layne Riggs - 125 Mason Massey - 115 Lawless Alan - 101 Spencer Boyd - 97 Stefan Parsons - 96 Matt Mills - 85 Jack Wood - 77 Conner Jones - 68 Thad Moffitt - 68 Keith McGee - 46 Jack Hawksworth - 39 Johnny Sauter - 39 Connor Zilisch - 38 Brett Moffitt - 37 Connor Mosack - 31 Mason Maggio - 29 Bryan Dauzat - 28 William Sawalich - 28 Jason White (CAN) - 25 Cam Waters - 25 Colby Howard - 20 Carter Fartuch - 16 Cory Roper - 15 Codie Rohrbaugh - 14

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Darlington Raceway on May 10, 2024.