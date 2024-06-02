NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Points table after Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim became the first driver to win four races in the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. He achieved the feat after winning the Toyota 200 at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, June 1.

In a thrilling truck event, Heim led the race-high 65 laps and held off Christian Eckes in the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the Gateway victory, Heim gained 52 points and moved to second place in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 475 points.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes finished runner-up and gained 53 points. He maintained the top position in the Truck Series driver’s standings with 506 points, two wins, and six top-fives.

After finishing P3 at Gateway, Nick Sanchez gained 50 points and moved to third place in the points table with 453 points.

Ty Majeski, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished fourth. He gained 53 points and moved to fourth place in the points table with 442 points.

Grant Enfinger is 10th in the points table after finishing 17th. He has 319 points and two top-five finishes in 12 races this season.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after the Toyota 200

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2024 Toyota 200:

  1. Christian Eckes - 506
  2. Corey Heim - 475
  3. Nick Sanchez - 453
  4. Ty Majeski - 442
  5. Taylor Gray - 365
  6. Rajah Caruth - 357
  7. Tyler Ankrum - 342
  8. Ben Rhodes - 329
  9. Tanner Gray - 321
  10. Grant Enfinger - 319
  11. Stewart Friesen - 293
  12. Daniel Dye - 282
  13. Matt Crafton - 273
  14. Chase Purdy - 267
  15. Jake Garcia - 250
  16. Layne Riggs - 243
  17. Dean Thompson - 240
  18. Bayley Currey - 222
  19. Bret Holmes - 221
  20. Ty Dillon - 215
  21. Timmy Hill - 203
  22. Kaden Honeycutt - 188
  23. Matt Mills - 177
  24. Mason Massey - 176
  25. Lawless Alan - 158
  26. Spencer Boyd - 148
  27. Jack Wood - 139
  28. Stefan Parsons - 128
  29. Conner Jones - 109
  30. Thad Moffitt - 106
  31. Connor Mosack-81
  32. Brett Moffitt - 59
  33. Keith McGee - 59
  34. Colby Howard - 55
  35. Mason Maggio - 49
  36. Johnny Sauter - 39
  37. Connor Zilisch - 38
  38. Brenden Queen - 33
  39. Bryan Dauzat - 28
  40. Andres Perez de Lara - 28
  41. William Sawalich - 28
  42. Luke Fenhaus - 27
  43. Jason White - 25
  44. Cam Waters - 25
  45. Carter Fartuch - 16

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Nashville Superspeedway on June 28, 2024.

