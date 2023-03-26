NASCAR Truck Series: Driver’s standing after the XPEL 225 at COTA

Four races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season so far, and Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith became the first driver to win multiple races this season after clinching XPEL 225 at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 25.

In an action-packed Saturday’s Truck race, Smith took a solid lead from the rest of the field after a late-race restart and stayed out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the victory, the #38 Ford F-150 driver scored his second win of the season and a guaranteed ticket into the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs. He gained 52 points and secured the top spot in the points table (168 points), with two wins and three top-five finishes.

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski scored the season's best third-place finish at COTA. With this, he gained 43 points and stands second in the points table (166 points).

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Truck grid (12 to go): ZSmith-2w, Eckes-1w, Majeski +59, Rhodes +43, Enfinger +24, Crafton +23, Ankrum +7, DIBenedetto +5, Heim +3, TanGray +0, Purdy -0, Sanchez -9, Friesen -24, Hocevar -25, Hill -30, Howard -32Garcia -42 Truck grid (12 to go): ZSmith-2w, Eckes-1w, Majeski +59, Rhodes +43, Enfinger +24, Crafton +23, Ankrum +7, DIBenedetto +5, Heim +3, TanGray +0, Purdy -0, Sanchez -9, Friesen -24, Hocevar -25, Hill -30, Howard -32Garcia -42 https://t.co/vRh7V9xzbn

NASCAR Truck Series driver’s standings after XPEL 225

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the fourth Truck Series race of the season:

Zane Smith - 168 Christian Eckes - 148 Ty Majeski - 166 Ben Rhodes - 150 Grant Enfinger - 131 Matt Crafton - 130 Tyler Ankrum - 114 Matt DiBenedetto - 112 Corey Heim - 110 Tanner Gray - 107 Chase Purdy - 107 Nicholas Sanchez - 98 Stewart Friesen - 83 Carson Hocevar - 82 Timmy Hill - 77 Colby Howard - 75 Hailie Deegan - 65 Daniel Dye - 65 Rajah Caruth - 62 Kris Wright - 62 Bret Holmes - 47 Dean Thompson - 31 Jake Garcia - 65 Lawless Alan - 50 Jack Wood - 41 Kaden Honeycutt - 41 Spencer Boyd - 35 Josh Reaume - 34 Mason Massey - 31 Taylor Gray - 26 Ryan Vargas - 23 Jason A. White - 22 Akinori Ogata - 20 Derek Kraus - 19 Colin Garrett - 17 Jason M. White - 16 Max Gutierrez - 16 Logan Bearden - 15 Chris Hacker - 12 Matt Mills - 11 Mason Filippi - 11 Dale Quarterley - 9 Layne Riggs - 9 Codie Rohrbaugh - 4 Clay Greenfield - 3 Mason Maggio - 2 Ed Jones - 1

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Texas Motor Speedway on April 1, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes