NASCAR Truck Series driver set to miss upcoming race at Richmond after Watkins Glen mishap

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Jack Wood will miss the regular-season finale at Richmond Raceway due to an injury sustained last week. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing said that the #91 team has been withdrawn from the upcoming race.Wood, 25, began the Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International from 23rd on the grid but suffered a tire failure entering the esses in Turn 2 on lap 37. His #91 Chevrolet hit the wall hard before coming to a stop. He was evaluated and released from the infield care center, though subsequent reports confirmed he sustained an injury that has sidelined him from the Richmond race.McAnally-Hilgemann Racing announced on X that Wood will not compete in Friday’s eero 250.“Jack Wood will not compete in Friday's race at Richmond Raceway for precautionary measures due to an injury he sustained at Watkins Glen International. The #91 entry has been withdrawn from the event. An update on Wood's status will be announced at a later date,” the team wrote.With the #91 entry withdrawn, former team driver Christian Eckes will step into the #16 Chevrolet as a part-time entrant. Now a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Eckes will compete alongside teammates Tyler Ankrum, Daniel Hemric and Connor Mosack.Former Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie will also join the race in the #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet as a replacement driver for Andrés Pérez de Lara. Meanwhile, Kaden Honeycutt will take over the #52 Halmar-Friesen Racing Toyota while Stewart Friesen recovers from his surgery.Jack Wood drives the #91 Chevrolet Silverado for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing - Source: ImagnThe eero 250 at Richmond Raceway is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will mark the last race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series, preceding the first playoff race at Darlington Raceway on August 30.Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Eero 250 at Richmond RacewayThe qualifying session for the eero 250 at Richmond Raceway is set to commence before the NASCAR race at 3:10 p.m. ET. Carson Kvapil will lead Group A in the #97 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet, while Spencer Boyd will be first in Group B driving the #76 Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevy.Take a look at the qualifying order below (Note: This was posted before McAnally-Hilgemann Racing's recent announcement on the #91 NASCAR team):Group A:Carson Kvapil - 59.000Matthew Gould - 58.700Caleb Costner - 42.200Ryan Roulette - 41.300Patrick Staropoli - 40.400Norm Benning - 39.200Stephen Mallozzi - 33.800#02 TBA - 32.800Jack Wood - 30.300 (Withdrawn)Toni Breidinger - 28.400Corey LaJoie - 28.200Frankie Muniz - 27.300Rajah Caruth - 26.900Clayton Green - 26.200Andres Perez - 26.100Tanner Gray - 24.400Ben Rhodes - 21.800Luke Fenhaus - 21.700Christian Eckes - 21.300Group B:Spencer Boyd - 20.400Grant Enfinger - 18.900Dawson Sutton - 17.300Chandler Smith - 17.000Connor Mosack - 16.600Matt Crafton - 15.100Jake Garcia - 13.800Brent Crews - 13.400Matt Mills - 13.200Layne Riggs - 7.600Bayley Currey -7.400Ty Majeski - 7.300Kaden Honeycutt - 7.000Tyler Ankrum - 6.200Gio Ruggiero - 6.000Sammy Smith - 5.700Daniel Hemric - 2.600Corey Heim - 1.000