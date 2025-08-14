NASCAR Truck Series driver set to miss upcoming race at Richmond after Watkins Glen mishap

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 14, 2025 20:30 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Championship - Source: Imagn
Jack Wood at NASCAR's season finale at Phoenix Raceway in 2024 - Source: Imagn

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Jack Wood will miss the regular-season finale at Richmond Raceway due to an injury sustained last week. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing said that the #91 team has been withdrawn from the upcoming race.

Ad

Wood, 25, began the Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International from 23rd on the grid but suffered a tire failure entering the esses in Turn 2 on lap 37. His #91 Chevrolet hit the wall hard before coming to a stop. He was evaluated and released from the infield care center, though subsequent reports confirmed he sustained an injury that has sidelined him from the Richmond race.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing announced on X that Wood will not compete in Friday’s eero 250.

Ad
Trending
“Jack Wood will not compete in Friday's race at Richmond Raceway for precautionary measures due to an injury he sustained at Watkins Glen International. The #91 entry has been withdrawn from the event. An update on Wood's status will be announced at a later date,” the team wrote.
Ad

With the #91 entry withdrawn, former team driver Christian Eckes will step into the #16 Chevrolet as a part-time entrant. Now a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Eckes will compete alongside teammates Tyler Ankrum, Daniel Hemric and Connor Mosack.

Former Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie will also join the race in the #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet as a replacement driver for Andrés Pérez de Lara. Meanwhile, Kaden Honeycutt will take over the #52 Halmar-Friesen Racing Toyota while Stewart Friesen recovers from his surgery.

Ad
Jack Wood drives the #91 Chevrolet Silverado for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing - Source: Imagn
Jack Wood drives the #91 Chevrolet Silverado for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing - Source: Imagn

The eero 250 at Richmond Raceway is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will mark the last race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series, preceding the first playoff race at Darlington Raceway on August 30.

Ad

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway

The qualifying session for the eero 250 at Richmond Raceway is set to commence before the NASCAR race at 3:10 p.m. ET. Carson Kvapil will lead Group A in the #97 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet, while Spencer Boyd will be first in Group B driving the #76 Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevy.

Ad

Take a look at the qualifying order below (Note: This was posted before McAnally-Hilgemann Racing's recent announcement on the #91 NASCAR team):

Group A:

  1. Carson Kvapil - 59.000
  2. Matthew Gould - 58.700
  3. Caleb Costner - 42.200
  4. Ryan Roulette - 41.300
  5. Patrick Staropoli - 40.400
  6. Norm Benning - 39.200
  7. Stephen Mallozzi - 33.800
  8. #02 TBA - 32.800
  9. Jack Wood - 30.300 (Withdrawn)
  10. Toni Breidinger - 28.400
  11. Corey LaJoie - 28.200
  12. Frankie Muniz - 27.300
  13. Rajah Caruth - 26.900
  14. Clayton Green - 26.200
  15. Andres Perez - 26.100
  16. Tanner Gray - 24.400
  17. Ben Rhodes - 21.800
  18. Luke Fenhaus - 21.700
  19. Christian Eckes - 21.300
Ad

Group B:

  1. Spencer Boyd - 20.400
  2. Grant Enfinger - 18.900
  3. Dawson Sutton - 17.300
  4. Chandler Smith - 17.000
  5. Connor Mosack - 16.600
  6. Matt Crafton - 15.100
  7. Jake Garcia - 13.800
  8. Brent Crews - 13.400
  9. Matt Mills - 13.200
  10. Layne Riggs - 7.600
  11. Bayley Currey -7.400
  12. Ty Majeski - 7.300
  13. Kaden Honeycutt - 7.000
  14. Tyler Ankrum - 6.200
  15. Gio Ruggiero - 6.000
  16. Sammy Smith - 5.700
  17. Daniel Hemric - 2.600
  18. Corey Heim - 1.000
About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications