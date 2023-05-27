NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Tricon Garage Ben Rhodes became the ninth different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 27.

In a thrilling race on Friday night, Rhodes grabbed the lead on Lap 111 of 134 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With Friday’s victory, Rhodes was awarded with 44 points and gained one spot in the points table. He moved from sixth to fifth place in the points table with 349 points, with one win and three top-five finishes.

After finishing P2 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Corey Heim stayed on top of the Truck Series points table with 425 points, thanks to one win and four top-five finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Truck points grid (5 to go-Gateway, Nashville, MidOhio, Pocono, Richmond): ZSmith-2w, Eckes-2w, Heim-1w, Enfinger-1w, Rhodes-1w, Hocevar-1w, Majeski +119, Crafton +35, TanGray +7, DIBenedetto +1, Friesen -1, Sanchez -11, Purdy -36, Garcia -48 Truck points grid (5 to go-Gateway, Nashville, MidOhio, Pocono, Richmond): ZSmith-2w, Eckes-2w, Heim-1w, Enfinger-1w, Rhodes-1w, Hocevar-1w, Majeski +119, Crafton +35, TanGray +7, DIBenedetto +1, Friesen -1, Sanchez -11, Purdy -36, Garcia -48 https://t.co/J72NUBCKUX

Tanner Gray, who started on the pole, failed to utilise the advantage and finished P27 in the race. He stands in ninth place in the points table with 287 points, with three top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 11th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

Corey Heim - 425 Ty Majeski - 399 Zane Smith - 382 Grant Enfinger - 362 Ben Rhodes - 349 Christian Eckes - 343 Matt Crafton - 315 Carson Hocevar - 302 Tanner Gray - 287 Matt DiBenedetto - 281 Stewart Friesen - 280 Nicholas Sanchez - 270 Chase Purdy - 245 Jake Garcia - 233 Tyler Ankrum - 218 Hailie Deegan - 206 Rajah Caruth - 200 Colby Howard - 182 Daniel Dye - 181 Dean Thompson - 179 Bret Holmes - 169 Taylor Gray - 167 Kris Wright - 150 Lawless Alan - 139 Kaden Honeycutt - 132 Timmy Hill - 128 Spencer Boyd - 91 Jack Wood - 78 Ryan Vargas - 73 Josh Reaume - 71 Mason Massey - 63 Bayley Currey - 57 Chris Hacker - 37 William Sawalich - 29 David Gilliland - 28 Johnny Sauter - 28 Tyler Hill - 28 Conner Jones - 27 Mason Maggio -24 Matt Mills - 24 Jason White - 22 Toni Breidinger - 22 Akinori Ogata - 20 Colin Garrett - 17 Justin S Carroll - 17 Jason M. White - 16 Max Gutierrez - 16 Logan Bearden - 15 Memphis Villarreal -13 Norm Benning -13

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 3, 2023.

