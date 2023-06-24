NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

Niece Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar became the fourth multi-race winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 23.

In a thrilling race on Saturday, Hocevar took the lead on 111 of the 150 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the season's second victory, Hocevar was awarded 56 points and gained one spot in the points table. He is currently placed seventh in the points table with 393 points, two wins, and six top-five finishes.

After finishing P4 at Nashville, Corey Heim gained 49 points and stayed on top of the NASCAR Truck Series points table. He has a 16-point lead over Zane Smith, who currently has 458 points with two wins and six top-five finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Truck points grid (3 races left-MidOhio Pocono Richmond): ZSmith-2w, Enfinger-2w, Eckes-2w, Hocevar-2w, Heim-1w, Rhodes-1w, Majeski +86, SiBenedetto +14, Crafton +10, Sanchez +6, Friesen -6, TanGray -6, Purdy -39 Truck points grid (3 races left-MidOhio Pocono Richmond): ZSmith-2w, Enfinger-2w, Eckes-2w, Hocevar-2w, Heim-1w, Rhodes-1w, Majeski +86, SiBenedetto +14, Crafton +10, Sanchez +6, Friesen -6, TanGray -6, Purdy -39 https://t.co/W7iQS2WN1w

Nick Sanchez, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P3 in the race. He sits at 10th place in the points table with 350 points and two top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Rackley Roofing 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 13th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

Corey Heim - 474 Zane Smith - 458 Grant Enfinger - 443 Ty Majeski - 430 Ben Rhodes - 427 Christian Eckes - 404 Carson Hocevar - 393 Matt DiBenedetto - 358 Matt Crafton - 354 Nick Sanchez - 350 Stewart Friesen - 344 Tanner Gray - 344 Chase Purdy - 311 Jake Garcia - 287 Tyler Ankrum - 278 Rajah Caruth - 227 Daniel Dye - 224 Hailie Deegan - 220 Taylor Gray - 216 Colby Howard - 215 Bret Holmes - 195 Dean Thompson - 186 Timmy Hill - 168 Lawless Alan - 155 Kris Wright - 150 Kaden Honeycutt - 132 Bayley Currey - 121 Spencer Boyd - 114 Jack Wood - 93 Josh Reaume - 85 Ryan Vargas - 73 Toni Breidinger - 55 Matt Mills - 42 Mason Maggio - 41 Conner Jones - 31 William Sawalich - 29 Jesse Love - 28 David Gilliland - 28 Johnny Sauter - 28 Tyler Hill - 28 Jake Drew - 27 Chris Hacker - 22 Jason White - 22 Norm Benning - 22 Jonathan Shafer - 21 Akinori Ogata - 20 Layne Riggs - 19 Colin Garrett - 17 Justin Carroll - 17 Jason M White - 16

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes