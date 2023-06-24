NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

Niece Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar became the fourth multi-race winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 23.
In a thrilling race on Saturday, Hocevar took the lead on 111 of the 150 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With the season's second victory, Hocevar was awarded 56 points and gained one spot in the points table. He is currently placed seventh in the points table with 393 points, two wins, and six top-five finishes.
After finishing P4 at Nashville, Corey Heim gained 49 points and stayed on top of the NASCAR Truck Series points table. He has a 16-point lead over Zane Smith, who currently has 458 points with two wins and six top-five finishes.
Nick Sanchez, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P3 in the race. He sits at 10th place in the points table with 350 points and two top-five finishes.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Rackley Roofing 200
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 13th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:
- Corey Heim - 474
- Zane Smith - 458
- Grant Enfinger - 443
- Ty Majeski - 430
- Ben Rhodes - 427
- Christian Eckes - 404
- Carson Hocevar - 393
- Matt DiBenedetto - 358
- Matt Crafton - 354
- Nick Sanchez - 350
- Stewart Friesen - 344
- Tanner Gray - 344
- Chase Purdy - 311
- Jake Garcia - 287
- Tyler Ankrum - 278
- Rajah Caruth - 227
- Daniel Dye - 224
- Hailie Deegan - 220
- Taylor Gray - 216
- Colby Howard - 215
- Bret Holmes - 195
- Dean Thompson - 186
- Timmy Hill - 168
- Lawless Alan - 155
- Kris Wright - 150
- Kaden Honeycutt - 132
- Bayley Currey - 121
- Spencer Boyd - 114
- Jack Wood - 93
- Josh Reaume - 85
- Ryan Vargas - 73
- Toni Breidinger - 55
- Matt Mills - 42
- Mason Maggio - 41
- Conner Jones - 31
- William Sawalich - 29
- Jesse Love - 28
- David Gilliland - 28
- Johnny Sauter - 28
- Tyler Hill - 28
- Jake Drew - 27
- Chris Hacker - 22
- Jason White - 22
- Norm Benning - 22
- Jonathan Shafer - 21
- Akinori Ogata - 20
- Layne Riggs - 19
- Colin Garrett - 17
- Justin Carroll - 17
- Jason M White - 16
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8, 2023.