NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 24, 2023 12:58 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200

Niece Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar became the fourth multi-race winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 23.

In a thrilling race on Saturday, Hocevar took the lead on 111 of the 150 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

Winners!!@NieceMotorsport @WWEXRacing @TeamChevy https://t.co/pWByX6oLCq

With the season's second victory, Hocevar was awarded 56 points and gained one spot in the points table. He is currently placed seventh in the points table with 393 points, two wins, and six top-five finishes.

After finishing P4 at Nashville, Corey Heim gained 49 points and stayed on top of the NASCAR Truck Series points table. He has a 16-point lead over Zane Smith, who currently has 458 points with two wins and six top-five finishes.

Truck points grid (3 races left-MidOhio Pocono Richmond): ZSmith-2w, Enfinger-2w, Eckes-2w, Hocevar-2w, Heim-1w, Rhodes-1w, Majeski +86, SiBenedetto +14, Crafton +10, Sanchez +6, Friesen -6, TanGray -6, Purdy -39 https://t.co/W7iQS2WN1w

Nick Sanchez, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P3 in the race. He sits at 10th place in the points table with 350 points and two top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Rackley Roofing 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 13th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

  1. Corey Heim - 474
  2. Zane Smith - 458
  3. Grant Enfinger - 443
  4. Ty Majeski - 430
  5. Ben Rhodes - 427
  6. Christian Eckes - 404
  7. Carson Hocevar - 393
  8. Matt DiBenedetto - 358
  9. Matt Crafton - 354
  10. Nick Sanchez - 350
  11. Stewart Friesen - 344
  12. Tanner Gray - 344
  13. Chase Purdy - 311
  14. Jake Garcia - 287
  15. Tyler Ankrum - 278
  16. Rajah Caruth - 227
  17. Daniel Dye - 224
  18. Hailie Deegan - 220
  19. Taylor Gray - 216
  20. Colby Howard - 215
  21. Bret Holmes - 195
  22. Dean Thompson - 186
  23. Timmy Hill - 168
  24. Lawless Alan - 155
  25. Kris Wright - 150
  26. Kaden Honeycutt - 132
  27. Bayley Currey - 121
  28. Spencer Boyd - 114
  29. Jack Wood - 93
  30. Josh Reaume - 85
  31. Ryan Vargas - 73
  32. Toni Breidinger - 55
  33. Matt Mills - 42
  34. Mason Maggio - 41
  35. Conner Jones - 31
  36. William Sawalich - 29
  37. Jesse Love - 28
  38. David Gilliland - 28
  39. Johnny Sauter - 28
  40. Tyler Hill - 28
  41. Jake Drew - 27
  42. Chris Hacker - 22
  43. Jason White - 22
  44. Norm Benning - 22
  45. Jonathan Shafer - 21
  46. Akinori Ogata - 20
  47. Layne Riggs - 19
  48. Colin Garrett - 17
  49. Justin Carroll - 17
  50. Jason M White - 16

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8, 2023.

Edited by Yash Soni
