NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski became the seventh different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season after taking the checkered flag at the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, August 11.

In a thrilling race on Friday, Majeski led the final 161 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the season's first victory, Majeski secured his spot in the Round of 8 and was awarded with 60 points. He moved from sixth to second place in the points table with 2074 points.

After finishing P8 at Indiana, the regular NASCAR Truck Series season champion Corey Heim gained 47 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a three-point lead over Majeski with 2077 points, two wins, and seven top-five finishes.

Christian Eckes, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P2. He gained 50 points and now stands in third place on the points table with 2069 points from two wins and six top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after TSport 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 17th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

Corey Heim - 2077 Ty Majeski - 2074 Christian Eckes - 2069 Carson Hocevar - 2065 Zane Smith - 2059 Grant Enfinger - 2054 Ben Rhodes - 2034 Nick Sanchez # - 2032 Matt Crafton - 2030 Matt DiBenedetto - 2029 Stewart Friesen - 417 Tanner Gray - 410 Chase Purdy - 396 Jake Garcia - 387 Tyler Ankrum - 365 Taylor Gray - 313 Rajah Caruth - 313 Daniel Dye - 298 Hailie Deegan - 283 Colby Howard - 255 Dean Thompson - 236 Bret Holmes - 228 Lawless Alan - 208 Timmy Hill - 198 Kris Wright - 150 Kaden Honeycutt - 149 Spencer Boyd - 144 Bayley Currey - 140 Jack Wood - 118 William Sawalich - 110 Matt Mills - 106 Josh Reaume - 97 Ryan Vargas - 94 Conner Jones - 67 Layne Riggs - 62 Toni Breidinger - 55 Tyler Hill - 55 Jake Drew - 47 Mason Maggio - 41 Logan Bearden - 31 Chris Hacker - 30 Cory Roper - 30 Jesse Love - 28 David Gilliland - 28 Johnny Sauter - 28 Justin Carroll - 23 Jason White - 22 Norm Benning - 22 Landen Lewis - 22 Jonathan Shafer - 21

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at The Milwaukee Mile Speedway on August 27, 2023.