NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski became the seventh different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season after taking the checkered flag at the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, August 11.
In a thrilling race on Friday, Majeski led the final 161 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.
With the season's first victory, Majeski secured his spot in the Round of 8 and was awarded with 60 points. He moved from sixth to second place in the points table with 2074 points.
After finishing P8 at Indiana, the regular NASCAR Truck Series season champion Corey Heim gained 47 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a three-point lead over Majeski with 2077 points, two wins, and seven top-five finishes.
Christian Eckes, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P2. He gained 50 points and now stands in third place on the points table with 2069 points from two wins and six top-five finishes.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after TSport 200
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 17th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:
- Corey Heim - 2077
- Ty Majeski - 2074
- Christian Eckes - 2069
- Carson Hocevar - 2065
- Zane Smith - 2059
- Grant Enfinger - 2054
- Ben Rhodes - 2034
- Nick Sanchez # - 2032
- Matt Crafton - 2030
- Matt DiBenedetto - 2029
- Stewart Friesen - 417
- Tanner Gray - 410
- Chase Purdy - 396
- Jake Garcia - 387
- Tyler Ankrum - 365
- Taylor Gray - 313
- Rajah Caruth - 313
- Daniel Dye - 298
- Hailie Deegan - 283
- Colby Howard - 255
- Dean Thompson - 236
- Bret Holmes - 228
- Lawless Alan - 208
- Timmy Hill - 198
- Kris Wright - 150
- Kaden Honeycutt - 149
- Spencer Boyd - 144
- Bayley Currey - 140
- Jack Wood - 118
- William Sawalich - 110
- Matt Mills - 106
- Josh Reaume - 97
- Ryan Vargas - 94
- Conner Jones - 67
- Layne Riggs - 62
- Toni Breidinger - 55
- Tyler Hill - 55
- Jake Drew - 47
- Mason Maggio - 41
- Logan Bearden - 31
- Chris Hacker - 30
- Cory Roper - 30
- Jesse Love - 28
- David Gilliland - 28
- Johnny Sauter - 28
- Justin Carroll - 23
- Jason White - 22
- Norm Benning - 22
- Landen Lewis - 22
- Jonathan Shafer - 21
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at The Milwaukee Mile Speedway on August 27, 2023.