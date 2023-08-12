NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 12, 2023 18:44 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200
ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski became the seventh different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season after taking the checkered flag at the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, August 11.

In a thrilling race on Friday, Majeski led the final 161 laps and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the season's first victory, Majeski secured his spot in the Round of 8 and was awarded with 60 points. He moved from sixth to second place in the points table with 2074 points.

After finishing P8 at Indiana, the regular NASCAR Truck Series season champion Corey Heim gained 47 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a three-point lead over Majeski with 2077 points, two wins, and seven top-five finishes.

Christian Eckes, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P2. He gained 50 points and now stands in third place on the points table with 2069 points from two wins and six top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after TSport 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 17th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

  1. Corey Heim - 2077
  2. Ty Majeski - 2074
  3. Christian Eckes - 2069
  4. Carson Hocevar - 2065
  5. Zane Smith - 2059
  6. Grant Enfinger - 2054
  7. Ben Rhodes - 2034
  8. Nick Sanchez # - 2032
  9. Matt Crafton - 2030
  10. Matt DiBenedetto - 2029
  11. Stewart Friesen - 417
  12. Tanner Gray - 410
  13. Chase Purdy - 396
  14. Jake Garcia - 387
  15. Tyler Ankrum - 365
  16. Taylor Gray - 313
  17. Rajah Caruth - 313
  18. Daniel Dye - 298
  19. Hailie Deegan - 283
  20. Colby Howard - 255
  21. Dean Thompson - 236
  22. Bret Holmes - 228
  23. Lawless Alan - 208
  24. Timmy Hill - 198
  25. Kris Wright - 150
  26. Kaden Honeycutt - 149
  27. Spencer Boyd - 144
  28. Bayley Currey - 140
  29. Jack Wood - 118
  30. William Sawalich - 110
  31. Matt Mills - 106
  32. Josh Reaume - 97
  33. Ryan Vargas - 94
  34. Conner Jones - 67
  35. Layne Riggs - 62
  36. Toni Breidinger - 55
  37. Tyler Hill - 55
  38. Jake Drew - 47
  39. Mason Maggio - 41
  40. Logan Bearden - 31
  41. Chris Hacker - 30
  42. Cory Roper - 30
  43. Jesse Love - 28
  44. David Gilliland - 28
  45. Johnny Sauter - 28
  46. Justin Carroll - 23
  47. Jason White - 22
  48. Norm Benning - 22
  49. Landen Lewis - 22
  50. Jonathan Shafer - 21

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at The Milwaukee Mile Speedway on August 27, 2023.

Edited by Yash Soni
