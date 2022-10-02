NASCAR Trucks race sees scary accident with second-degree burns to driver Jordan Anderson

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson survived second-degree burns in a life-threatening accident during yesterday’s Truck race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The scary incident took place on Lap 19 of the 94-lap event when Anderson’s #3 Chevrolet caught fire and flames proceeded to intensify around the truck as he tried to stop the truck and get his truck under control in Turn 2. His truck slid towards the inside wall and climbed out of the vehicle, which hit the wall as he appeared halfway out of the window.

He was immediately taken in an ambulance to the infield care center and then transported to the local hospital.

Later, Jordan Anderson released a statement confirming that he had second-degree burns across his neck, face, right arm, hands, and both knees. He also confirmed that the #3 driver would return home on Saturday night.

Anderson said:

“So grateful for all the prayers and support. Have been in some great hands with all the NASCAR and nurses and doctors. No doubt god’s hand was protecting me through that one. The scariest moment of my racing career by far. Ended up with second-degree burns across my neck, face, right arm, hands, and both knees. Getting cleared to go home tonight. Doctors say everything should be healing up within a few weeks. Will keep everyone updated on the healing process but just thankful it wasn’t worse”

Anderson competes part-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and it was his fifth start of the season as a driver and the owner of his own truck.

NASCAR’s 2022 Chevy Silverado 250 final results

Here are the final results for the 2022 Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway:

#25 - Matt DiBenedetto #99 - Ben Rhodes #32 - Bret Holmes #17 - Ryan Preece #98 - Christian Eckes #1 - Hailie Deegan #61 - Chase Purdy #91 - Colby Howard #75 - Parker Kligerman #16 - Tyler Ankrum #30 - Kaden Honeycutt #84 - Clay Greenfield #19 - Derek Kraus #18 - Chandler Smith #56 - Timmy Hill #20 - Parker Retzlaff (i) #38 - Zane Smith #02 - Kaz Grala #24 - Jack Wood (R) #52 - Stewart Friesen #44 - Bayley Currey (i) #88 - Matt Crafton #66 - Ty Majeski #4 - John Hunter Nemechek #13 - Johnny Sauter #51 - Corey Heim (R) #9 - Blaine Perkins (R) #42 - Carson Hocevar #23 - Grant Enfinger #22 - Austin Wayne Self #15 - Tanner Gray #10 - Jennifer Jo Cobb #45 - Lawless Alan (R) #40 - Dean Thompson (R) #28 - Bryan Dauzat #3 - Jordan Anderson

This was another action-packed race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Stay tuned to see who wins next at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

