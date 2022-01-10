Watch: NASCAR's cryptic tweet has fans confused

NASCAR posted a cryptic tweet on its official handle that has left fans trying to figure out what it could possibly mean. The short six second video tweeted out at midnight of January 7th left the sport's followers bemused, leading to a hilarious string of replies and retweets.

NASCAR's Twitter handle posted the same video earlier in December 2021 with the caption: 'It's almost time.' Both the tweets had one noticeable difference, though. The loading bar level is low in the first tweet, whereas it is at the halfway point in the second tweet.

One could assume there will be another tweet coming up soon where the loading bars are full, followed by an announcement. NASCAR could also be referencing the start of the season at Daytona in February. Only time will tell whose guess is right.

Many fans of the sport guessed that the tweet was a Mario Party/Mario Kart reference.

Chase Hoven @ChaseHoven @NASCAR I never expected a Mario Party 7 reference from you guys. I am impressed @NASCAR I never expected a Mario Party 7 reference from you guys. I am impressed

Other fans were simply bewildered by the timing of the tweet.

One thing is for sure, everyone will have to wait for the bars to load completely before finding out what this cryptic tweet could officially mean.

NASCAR Daytona 500's top 4 contenders

The NASCAR Cup Series 2022 season kicks off in February and four drivers are already looking to carry forward the momentum from 2021 into the new season.

Reigning champion Kyle Larson, alongside team-mate and 2020 champion Chase Elliott, will both hope to secure a win in the season opener. Regardless of which driver crosses the finish line first at the Daytona 500, Hendrick Motorsports will be ecstatic if they start the season with a win.

2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. will surely keep the duel interesting as he gets involved in the fight to start off the season with a victory. He finished second in the championship behind Kyle Larson in the 2021 season.

Denny Hamlin finished third in the 2021 championship standings and he too is in contention to stop Kyle Larson from defending his championship.

Fans of the sport are sure to get a dramatic race at the Daytona 500 when the 2022 season kicks off. It remains to be seen if Kyle Larson will start off his defending run with a victory at the prestigious event or if someone else crashes the party.

Edited by Anurag C