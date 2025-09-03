NASCAR veteran finds it 'mystifying' that Harry Hyde is not in the NASCAR Hall of Fame

One of NASCAR's most influential crew chiefs, Harry Hyde, has yet to get a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Best known for guiding Bobby Isaac to the 1970 Cup and later helping launch Hendrick Motorsports, he has been on the ballot nine times. But despite his legacy, he has been consistently overlooked by voters.

The conversation picked up again recently when NASCARCasm, a popular fan account, asked followers to name crew chiefs deserving of induction. The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi responded, writing:

"It's a long, long list, but it's mystifying to me that Harry Hyde hasn't already been inducted."

That sentiment reflects the surprise many in the sport have felt for years. Hyde’s résumé is as decorated as it is undeniable: 56 wins, 88 pole positions and a title with Isaac in 1970. He inspired the “Harry Hogge” character in Days of Thunder, symbolizing his impact beyond pit road. While he was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2004, he remains absent from NASCAR.

Hyde’s name was once again on the ballot this year, as it was in 2024. But he missed out on both occasions. With only nine crew chiefs and mechanics currently enshrined in Charlotte - Chad Knaus being the latest as part of the Class of 2024 - the debate around Harry Hyde’s omission grows stronger each season.

When Rick Hendrick honored Harry Hyde: "We wouldn't even be in the sport"

Harry Hyde’s career stretched far beyond his championship year with Isaac. After leaving K&K Insurance, he worked with smaller teams before eventually joining Rick Hendrick’s new operation in 1984. What began as All Star Racing soon became Hendrick Motorsports, now the most successful team in NASCAR history.

Hyde’s partnership with drivers like Geoff Bodine and Tim Richmond showcased his brilliance. His ability to set up cars for specific tracks turned Hendrick’s vision into a winning reality. The fictionalized version of his relationship with Richmond even served as the basis for much of Days of Thunder.

That influence was formally recognized in October 2024 when Hyde was posthumously awarded the Smokey Yunick Award. At the time, Rick Hendrick told Frontstretch:

"A lot of people say, well if you hadn't had this or you didn't do that, you wouldn't be here… but we wouldn't even be in the sport if it wasn't for Harry… he is the reason that Hendrick Motorsports is here today. I'm so happy that Marcus and everyone honored him on our 40th year - every special."

Rick Hendrick’s words underline the foundation Hyde laid. Today, HMS is the most successful team in NASCAR and still holds the small shop Hyde worked in as part of their facility.

Hyde passed away in 1996, but his presence still lingers across NASCAR’s landscape as many believe his Hall of Fame induction is long overdue.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

