Rick Hendrick Net Worth: How much is the NASCAR owner worth?

Rick Hendrick has built an empire both on and off the racetrack. Today, Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth estimate his personal fortune at around $1 billion, but those numbers only scratch the surface of his automotive and racing legacy.

As the founder of Hendrick Automotive Group, the largest privately held dealership network in America, and the visionary behind Hendrick Motorsports, his influence spans far beyond pit road. Born July 12, 1949, in Warrenton, North Carolina, Hendrick's passion for cars was evident by age 14, when he rebuilt his first 1931 Chevrolet.

Rick Hendrick before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on November 5, 2023- Source: Getty

By 26, Hendrick became the youngest Chevrolet dealer in the country, turning a failing Bennettsville showroom into a regional powerhouse. In the next four decades, it multiplied into a 140-dealership franchise across 13 states, moving nearly 200,000 vehicles annually and servicing 2.6 million more. Today, Hendrick Automotive Group earns over $12.2 billion in revenue, employing more than 10,000 people.

Hendrick's personal assets also reflect his automotive obsession. He owns a Gulfstream G‑V (tail number N500RH) and a $35 million yacht named Wheels. His private car collection exceeds 200 vehicles, including more than 100 rare and vintage Chevrolet Corvettes. He lives in his 12,800 sq ft home in Charlotte, worth $3.65 million, just minutes from both dealership headquarters and the HMS shop.

Rick Hendrick inside his Heritage Center in Concord, North Carolina on July 25, 2023- Source: Imagn

Despite his wealth and success, the 2017 Hall of Famer has faced profound personal trials. A chronic myelogenous leukemia diagnosis in 1996 put him under home confinement and probation in 1997, yet he emerged in full health by 2000. In 2004, a plane crash claimed the lives of his son Ricky, his brother, two nieces, and several employees. But Hendrick channeled his grief into philanthropy.

Rick Hendrick's charities, racing dominance and legacy

(L-R) Jeff Gordon, Cliff Daniels, Kyle Larson, and team owner, Rick Hendrick, after the 2024 Brickyard 400- Source: Getty

Philanthropy runs deep in Rick Hendrick's world. His Hendrick Family Foundation consolidates decades of charitable work - from raising over $15 million through the Hendrick Marrow Program to supporting children's hospitals, educational initiatives, and community food programs. Signature events like the annual Learn Live Hope golf tournament alone net over $1 million every year for local nonprofits. He also runs a Victory Junction Gang Camp for children with chronic illnesses.

Parallel to his retail success, Hendrick broke into NASCAR ownership in 1984 with a two-car team called All‑Star Racing. Renamed Hendrick Motorsports, the operation would go on to redefine stock‑car competition. Under his watch, HMS has claimed a record 14 NASCAR Cup Series titles, with over 345 race wins, and launched the careers of icons like Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, and Kyle Larson.

The team's Concord, North Carolina, campus is a 430,000 sq ft. facility on 140 acres that employs 600 people. They prepare four full‑time Chevrolet entries for every Cup weekend in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series.

Kyle Petty takes a selfie with car owner Rick Hendrick in victory lane after the Bass Pro Shops-Source: Imagn

Hendrick Motorsports isn't just NASCAR's most successful team, it's also among its most valuable. With a stable of championship-caliber drivers and global sponsorships, HMS is estimated to be worth well north of $200 million as a standalone operation. But the 74-year-old is not only a billionaire owner but also a doting father and a dedicated family man.

