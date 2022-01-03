NASCAR reviewing Brandon Brown's "Let's go Brandon" inspired car which references anti-Biden meme

On December 30, 2021, Brandonbilt Motorsports had announced the signing of LGBcoin as the team's primary partner for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. The deal would have seen Brown's Chevrolet Camaro sport a red, white and blue livery with the LGBcoin wordmark for the entirety of the the 33-race NXS season.

The team reportedly believed they had the necessary approvals required for the announcement. However, Brown's spokesperson Maxwell Marucci told Fox Business that NASCAR had rescinded the approval following the announcement of the new sponsorship deal:

"After the announcement went live on Thursday morning, NASCAR acknowledged to us late that afternoon that we had received approval but that they now needed to discuss this at a higher level."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Update: NASCAR says it has not yet approved the scheme. All paint schemes must be approved. Sponsorship needs to go through a formal process, which has not yet occurred. Process/decisions would likely occur in next couple weeks or so. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… Update: NASCAR says it has not yet approved the scheme. All paint schemes must be approved. Sponsorship needs to go through a formal process, which has not yet occurred. Process/decisions would likely occur in next couple weeks or so. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… Brandon Brown team believed it had all the approvals needed for sponsor and the paint scheme so it went ahead with the announcement today. NASCAR says sponsorship approvals still needed. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… Brandon Brown team believed it had all the approvals needed for sponsor and the paint scheme so it went ahead with the announcement today. NASCAR says sponsorship approvals still needed. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st…

According to motorsports.com, Brown's team "jumped the gun" in making the move public.

Brandonbilt Motorsports received approval for the sponsorship from a NASCAR Racing Operations official on December 26, 2021, according to a statement provided by Marucci. Earlier in November, NASCAR repudiated any association with the catchphrase "Let's Go Brandon".

The statement further read:

"We will continue to work with NASCAR and look forward to resolving this matter and clearing the air as soon as possible."

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown speaks out over the chant and sponsorship deal

LGBcoin is a meme cryptocurrency coin on the Ethereum blockchain which plays off the chant "Let's go Brandon" that went viral during Brown's victory at Talledega last year. Following the race, an expletive-laced chant against President Joe Biden erupted from the grandstands. The NBC reporter misconstrued the chant of "Let's go Brandon" and it instantly became a new political meme.

The 28-year-old revealed his frustrations over the catchphrase, according to an article in the New York Times. He spoke about how the whole incident affected him and made it extremely difficult to find sponsorships. He also made it clear that he had no desire to be involved in politics.

The NASCAR driver has since announced a new sponsorship deal centered around the controversial catchphrase.

Brandon Brown @brandonbrown_68



Press release:



bmsraceteam.com/teamupdates I’m excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner!Press release: I’m excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner!Press release: bmsraceteam.com/teamupdates https://t.co/s8PkfCtnVD

Brown had this to say about the new deal:

“Having the financial support of LGBcoin is incredible, especially at such a pivotal time in our team’s growth as we work to build to the next level of competition. From wondering if we would have the financial means to continue to compete, to my first major win (at Talladega no less), to becoming an unintentional meme, this past season was a rollercoaster. The support of sponsors like LGBcoin empowers us to be as competitive as possible and I’m looking forward to competing hard on the track in 2022.”

Also Read Article Continues below

According to the team's press release, Brown was to debut the new partnership with LGBcoin at the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener in Daytona on February 19, 2022.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee