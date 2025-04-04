NASCAR world buzzes as Corey LaJoie’s four-word quip fuels Carl Edwards’ comeback hype

On Thursday, Rickware Racing's part-time driver Corey Lajoie shared a video of Carl Edwards sitting behind the wheel of his No.1 Ford Mustang, playfully teasing a potential comeback for the retired star. The clip of this lighthearted exchange sent NASCAR fans into a frenzy, prompting a wave of reactions online.

Ad

After 28 victories in the Cup Series, Carl Edwards stepped away from racing in 2017. He has since taken up a broadcasting position with Amazon Prime Video for their five-race coverage in 2025, sharing screen space with Corey Lajoie.

Amid their newfound partnership, Lajoie uploaded a video on X (formerly Twitter), poking fun at Edwards for taking his seat in the No.1 Ford. He captioned the post :

"I lost my ride."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans instantly shared their excitement, as an X user remarked,

"Sir! No! Do not tease us like this!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

An X user chimed in with their hope for an Edwards return.

"We could only hope," the fan wrote.

Another fan expressed their wish, writing,

"Just do it Carl please give us one," the fan wrote.

In keeping with the theme, another fan fired back with a cheeky jab

"That guy there looks like he might have some potential. Maybe let him run a few laps. You know just to get a look," the fan commented.

Ad

Meanwhile, an X user weighed in, siding with Edwards.

"Well, if you’re going to lose your ride to anyone, it’s best it’s Carl," the fan said.

One fan found the moment too good to pass up.

"This is priceless," the X user commented.

Meanwhile, Carl Edwards begins his broadcasting duties with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25. He's set to cover pre and post-race analysis with co-hosts Danielle Trotta and Corey LaJoie.

Ad

NASCAR expert reacts to Carl Edwards' reason for retirement

Senior ESPN writer Ryan McGee shared his perspective on Carl Edwards' explanation for his retirement. Following a strong fourth-place finish in the 2016 championship, Edwards' retirement the following year came as a surprise for fans and experts alike, leaving many wondering about the true reason for his departure.

Appearing on a podcast episode of "Dale Jr Download" in March this year, Edwards shared his reasoning behind the decision and said,

Ad

"It was so strange and I felt embarrassed about telling people, 'Well, really I'm trying to be a good dad. I'm trying to be a good husband.' I mean, they would look at me like, I mean, okay." (0:37)

Responding to the same, McGee delivered a take on his X (formerly Twitter) handle as he wrote:

“This is a couple of hours well spent. We've been waiting a long time for Carl to expound on his decision to walk away. Here it is. And it's better than we could have expected,” he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Carl Edwards is set to make a special appearance as an honorary starter in the upcoming Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway this Sunday. The event marks NASCAR's official throwback weekend celebrating NASCAR's 75th year anniversary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More