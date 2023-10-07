NASCAR Xfinity driver Parker Kligerman chimes in on F1’s “stupid” track limits after Lando Norris’ Qatar GP qualifying attempt 

NASCAR Xfinity driver Parker Kligerman gave his take on F1's Lando Norris' Qatar GP qualifying attempt that was marred by track limits controversy. In Formula 1, you have to keep all four wheels of the car between the white lines that have been drawn to depict the circuit. If all four wheels go over that, the laptime is canceled.

During the 2023 F1 Qatar GP, on a track that is primarily used for MotoGP (bike racing), because of the peculiar nature of the track and the low grip conditions, multiple cars went over the white line during the qualifying session and got their laps deleted. This happened to Lando Norris as well who had set a lap time good enough to qualify second on the grid.

With Lando Norris marginally going over the white lines he lost his lap time. This was also what happened to his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri as both drivers lost their lap times in the session. Parker Kligerman gave his take on X (formerly Twitter) as he said that something like this should come down to how the track has been built.

With NASCAR having walls instead of just these white lines, something like this would not be encountered in the American series. Parker Kligerman posted:

"The fact that this is an “error” - Once again, track limits prove to be the stupidest addition to motorsport in its history. Don’t want it to be used? Build it different"

F1 broadcaster takes umbrage to Parker Kligerman's comments

Will Buxton took umbrage to Parker Kligerman's comments as he drew comparisons with tennis where the sport does use tram lines as a reference point. He posted:

Parker retorted to the comment made by Buxton calling the comparison to not be a fair one. He said:

"Not a fair comparison. That’s the size of the playing court, in racing there has never been a “size” aside from Daytona/Talladega with the yellow line rule. In racing historically, if you could make more speed in the grass on the exit of the corner - by all means! OB lines r BS"

It is surely an interesting debate because both F1 and NASCAR are two completely different racing categories. Both of them have completely different demands and both of them tend to produce different types of races. While you can't expect similar rules and similar policing, there's certainly a point to be made about how the track limits have become such a major issue at some tracks this season.