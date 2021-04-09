Gragson to put Hemric incident behind and focus on Martinsville weekend

Noah Gragson wants to move on after the incident with Daniel Hemric at Homestead

Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric got into a scuffle after the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Homestead following a pit road altercation between the two during the race.

Hemric lunged at Gragson during the latter's post-race interview and the two young drivers ended up trading blows before they were separated by their respective crewmen.

Take a look at this exclusive angle of the altercation between @DanielHemric and @NoahGragson. pic.twitter.com/Y0B14hCrx5 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 21, 2021

Ahead of Friday's race at Martinsville, Gragson spoke to Fox's Bob Pockrass about leaving the incident behind and concentrating on what lay ahead.

Noah Gragson says he will call Daniel Hemric in the next couple of days prior to the Xfinity race Friday at Martinsville. Gragson: “There is no hard feelings towards Daniel nor anybody else in the Xfinity garage.” pic.twitter.com/U83pnnBHhf — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 7, 2021

While what transpired at Homestead was uncalled for, Gragson was clear in mentioning that the Easter break helped him cool off and assess what lay ahead. It also helped him get his thoughts together and regroup ahead of the Martinsville race.

The Xfinity Series' most recent event was held at Atlanta Motor Speedway two weeks ago, where the 22-year-old finished fourth and is currently 14th in the driver standings with 114 points. He has managed two top 5s so far, along with three DNFs.

While the 250-lap / 131.5-mile race at Martinsville might not be Gragson's best shot at Victory Lane this season, it's safe to say he has started to hit his stride.

Harrison Burton will be on pole for the Cook Out 250 on Friday while Gragson will start in the fourth row, alongside Riley Herbst.

