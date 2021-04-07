NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup: Harrison Burton wins Martinsville pole

The NASCAR Xfinity Series, after a couple of weeks' hiatus, will return to the Martinsville Speedway for the Cook Out 250 on Friday, April 9.
The 250-lap / 131.5-mile race will have Harrison Burton starting from pole with Justin Allgaier alongside him on the front row.
AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric will make up the second row for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.
Friday's race will mark the first Xfinity Dash 4 Cash race of the season. Whoever among Burton, Allgaier, Allmendinger and Noah Gragson finishes highest will take home a whopping $100,000 bonus, and seal up a spot for the next eligible event, scheduled for the Talladega Superspeedway race on April 24.
The next three highest-finishing NASCAR Xfinity Series regulars may not win the cash but will be in contention at Talladega.
There will be no practice or qualifying for this NASCAR Xfinity Series race because of the COVID-19 restrictions in place.
How is the NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup for Martinsville determined?
In the absence of practice and qualifying, the lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is determined by metrics based on individual performances and season-long results.
- 25% of driver's finish position from the last race
- 25% of car owner's finish position from the last race
- 35% points ranking for team owners
- 15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race
NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup for Martinsville
The lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville on April 9:
1 Harrison Burton - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2 Justin Allgaier - No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
3 AJ Allmendinger - No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
4 Daniel Hemric - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 Justin Haley - No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6 Austin Cindric - No. 22 Team Penske Ford
7 Riley Herbst - No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
8 Noah Gragson - No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Myatt Snider - No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
10 Michael Annett - No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
11 Jeremy Clements - No 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
12 Ryan Sieg - No. 39 RSS Racing Ford
13 Jeb Burton - No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
14 Landon Cassill - No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
15 Josh Williams - No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet
16 TY Gibbs - No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17 Tommy Joe Martins - No. 44 Martins Motorsports Chevrolet
18 Jeffrey Earnhardt - No. 0 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
19 Brandon Brown - No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet
20 Timmy Hill - No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota
21 Jesse Little - No. 78 B.J McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet
22 Alex Labbe - No. 36 DGM Racing Chevrolet
23 Colby Howard - No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
24 Brandon Jones - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25 Brandon Gdovic - No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
26 Bayley Currey - No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
27 Brett Moffitt - No.02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
28 Joe Graf JR - No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
29 Josh Berry - No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
30 Jade Buford - No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
31 Kyle Weatherman - No. 47 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
32 Blaine Perkins - No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
33 JJ Yeley - No. 17 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
34 David Starr - No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota
35 Ryan Vargas - No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
36 Matt Mills - No. 5 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet
37 George Gorham Jr. - No. 90 DGM Racing Chevrolet
38 Stefan Parsons - No. 99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota
39 Gray Gaulding - No. 52 Means Motorsports Chevrolet
40 Matt Jaskol - No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Chevrolet
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville?
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 race will be telecast on FS1 at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday, April 9.
