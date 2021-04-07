NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup: Harrison Burton wins Martinsville pole

The NASCAR Xfinity Series, after a couple of weeks' hiatus, will return to the Martinsville Speedway for the Cook Out 250 on Friday, April 9.

The 250-lap / 131.5-mile race will have Harrison Burton starting from pole with Justin Allgaier alongside him on the front row.

AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric will make up the second row for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.

Friday's race will mark the first Xfinity Dash 4 Cash race of the season. Whoever among Burton, Allgaier, Allmendinger and Noah Gragson finishes highest will take home a whopping $100,000 bonus, and seal up a spot for the next eligible event, scheduled for the Talladega Superspeedway race on April 24.

The next three highest-finishing NASCAR Xfinity Series regulars may not win the cash but will be in contention at Talladega.

There will be no practice or qualifying for this NASCAR Xfinity Series race because of the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

How is the NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup for Martinsville determined?

In the absence of practice and qualifying, the lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is determined by metrics based on individual performances and season-long results.

25% of driver's finish position from the last race

25% of car owner's finish position from the last race

35% points ranking for team owners

15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race

The lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville on April 9:

1 Harrison Burton - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2 Justin Allgaier - No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

3 AJ Allmendinger - No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

4 Daniel Hemric - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5 Justin Haley - No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

6 Austin Cindric - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

7 Riley Herbst - No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

8 Noah Gragson - No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

9 Myatt Snider - No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

10 Michael Annett - No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

11 Jeremy Clements - No 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

12 Ryan Sieg - No. 39 RSS Racing Ford

13 Jeb Burton - No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

14 Landon Cassill - No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

15 Josh Williams - No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet

16 TY Gibbs - No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17 Tommy Joe Martins - No. 44 Martins Motorsports Chevrolet

18 Jeffrey Earnhardt - No. 0 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

19 Brandon Brown - No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet

20 Timmy Hill - No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

21 Jesse Little - No. 78 B.J McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet

22 Alex Labbe - No. 36 DGM Racing Chevrolet

23 Colby Howard - No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

24 Brandon Jones - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25 Brandon Gdovic - No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

26 Bayley Currey - No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

27 Brett Moffitt - No.02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

28 Joe Graf JR - No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet

29 Josh Berry - No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

30 Jade Buford - No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

31 Kyle Weatherman - No. 47 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

32 Blaine Perkins - No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

33 JJ Yeley - No. 17 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet

34 David Starr - No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota

35 Ryan Vargas - No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

36 Matt Mills - No. 5 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet

37 George Gorham Jr. - No. 90 DGM Racing Chevrolet

38 Stefan Parsons - No. 99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota

39 Gray Gaulding - No. 52 Means Motorsports Chevrolet

40 Matt Jaskol - No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Chevrolet

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 race will be telecast on FS1 at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday, April 9.

