NASCAR YouTuber Cleetus McFarland in talks to drive in Truck Series - Reports

Cleetus McFarland could move up to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Ram as early as next year. In a report by Sports Business Journal, McFarland was listed as one of Ram's drivers in its Truck Series program, However, nothing is official as of the moment.
McFarland, or Lawrence Garrett Mitchell, is an automotive YouTuber who debuted in the ARCA Menards Series, a NASCAR subsidiary, this year. Meanwhile, Ram is a pickup truck brand offering models like the 1500, the market rival of the Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra, which are fielded in the Truck Series.
Dodge, the rumored fourth OEM coming to NASCAR, used to own Ram before the latter became a standalone brand in 2009. However, the two are still associated with each other under the Stellantis umbrella, and McFarland, who has about 4.4 million YouTube followers, is reportedly a driver prospect for the brand for the 2026 season.
SBJ reporter Adam Stern shared this report on X. He wrote:
“YouTube star and ARCA driver Cleetus McFarland could get involved with the prospective new NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team from Stellantis’ @RamTrucks brand should the automaker complete talks to enter the sport.”
Cleetus McFarland, part-time driver of #30 Rette Jones Racing Ford, kicked off his ARCA Menards Series venture at the Daytona International Speedway, where he exited the race early following contact with Amber Balcaen and Craig Bracken. He had better outings in two more series starts from Talladega and Charlotte with a pair of top-10 finishes.
In addition, the 30-year-old has significantly improved TV ratings as fans tune in to his professional racing career. NASCAR has even promoted him through various forms of media, such as hosting a live onboard stream on YouTube.
If McFarland does enter the Truck Series with Ram/Dodge next year, both parties should benefit from the rumored partnership. He would get more professional starts, while the brand's return would receive exposure from the driver's massive social media following.
“It's not off the board”: Cleetus McFarland on racing in NASCAR Cup Series
Cleetus McFarland does have plans to race in the NASCAR Cup Series in the foreseeable future. However, he doesn't want to jump into the series, considering how some drivers without an extensive stock car racing portfolio have competed poorly in the past.
In an interview with 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, McFarland said (via the Happy Hour podcast):
“In just this one season, you and I have both watched several people shove their way into Cup and look like fools. And I originally, when I called Biff (Greg Biffle), I'm like, I just, you know, I want to race Cup. I'm like, he's like, well, you got to do this and this.” [0:33]
The NASCAR YouTuber added:
“I think our original goal was the Daytona 500 2027. And I'm not saying that's off the board. But like, now that I know just a smidge about NASCAR, I still think that that might be too early. Because them guys are on a whole another level.”
McFarland may be a newcomer in the sport, but he's no stranger to fast cars. His content is typically modifying American-made cars to set new records on the drag strip. He also owns a short track in Florida, where he hosts races, including the Freedom 500. It has witnessed renowned drivers like Hailie Deegan and Michael Waltrip go head-to-head in Ford Crown Victorias.
