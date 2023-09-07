Nick Leitz set to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Kansas

Nick Leitz, a seasoned Late Model racer and occasional NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitor, is gearing up for a significant milestone in his racing career as he prepares to make his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kansas Speedway this weekend.

Hailing from Chesapeake, Virginia, Nick Leitz's journey into the NASCAR Xfinity Series is an exciting one. He's already made a mark with a couple of Truck Series appearances earlier this season at Kansas Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway.

In those outings, Leitz showcased his talent with impressive performances, consistently landing within the top 21. Notably, he achieved his best result at the 1.33-mile Nashville Superspeedway, securing a commendable 19th place.

Looking ahead, Leitz's racing calendar includes another Truck Series event, where he'll be behind the wheel of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST at Homestead-Miami Speedway in October.

The Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway, scheduled for this Saturday afternoon, is set to be a momentous occasion. It will mark Nick Leitz's inaugural appearance in the Xfinity series at this 1.5-mile track.

However, Nick Leitz isn't entirely new to the Kansas Speedway. He previously competed in the Truck Series in Kansas City back in May, impressively finishing 21st despite starting from the 31st position. This race was conducted under the Young's Motorsports banner, based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

PMI Join Forces with Nick Leitz at Kansas Speedway

Leitz's racing career boasts an impressive record of 11 wins, 10 pole positions, 68 top-five finishes, and 118 top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, demonstrating his expertise and vast experience in the sport.

For the upcoming race at Kansas Speedway, RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers proudly presents "Support a Teacher" as the primary partner on the No. 38 Ford Mustang. The "Support A Teacher" campaign is an organization dedicated to raising awareness about the crucial role of educators in the United States.

Their mission encompasses advocating for education, securing funding, donating supplies, and expressing appreciation for the hard work of teachers, all contributing to creating a positive learning environment in classrooms nationwide.

In addition to the Support a Teacher initiative, Nick Leitz continues his longstanding partnership with Precision Measurements Inc. (PMI).

PMI is a comprehensive Land Surveying firm with a government focus, established in 1995. They offer surveying services on both national and international scales, with offices in various cities, including Virginia, Baltimore, Maryland, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.