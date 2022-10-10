"No one's mad at me" - Joey Logano glad that he 'didn’t dump anybody' at NASCAR Charlotte Roval race

Joey Logano, the driver of the #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang for Team Penske, felt especially good after NASCAR's latest outing at Charlotte Roval last Sunday. The Bank of America Roval 400 saw championship contenders race on the 2.66-mile-long road course for 400 miles, while managing their playoff aspirations amongst a host of other drivers.

Logano was one of the eight championship hopefuls who managed to advance into the next round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Despite finishing in P18, the 32-year-old was well above the cut-off line for Round of 8, courtesy of a new style of racing adopted by drivers that focuses on stage points rather than outright wins. Having won the Busch Light Pole Award, the Middletown, Connecticut native led the field on as the green flag waved, while also taking first place in the first stage.

After a hectic race that saw the playoff drivers' standing shuffle throughout the event, Joey Logano implied how drivers who are just above or on the cusp of making the cutoff line drive, while being content with himself for not running anybody over. He said:

“When you have desperate situations like that, people just send it, and it ends up to be a mess. I’m sure there are a lot of scorecards that everybody kept today, and I didn’t dump anybody, so that was great. No one’s mad at me. I feel good.”

Going into the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend, the #22 Ford Mustang driver looked forward to racing at the 1.5-mile-long track and said:

“I like Vegas. We had a pretty good test at Miami and Martinsville has been one of Penske’s best racetracks as of late, so I feel pretty good about it.”

Joey Logano speaks on strategy in 2022 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400

2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano hopes to be on the way to contend in another championship fight this weekend. The 32-year-old finished in P18 in last Sunday's race after he and the team decided to take points by winning the first stage of the race from pole, a tactic a lot of playoff contenders have been resorting to.

The #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang driver elaborated on the choices he and the team made and the difficulty in overtaking at Charlotte Roval and said:

“If you’re starting in the lead, on the pole like we did, I think the smart move was to take the playoff points and maintain the lead if we could, which we were able to. That was good.”

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Joey Logano said it was a successful day that he advanced to the next round but was surprised how much staying out to win the first stage impacted the rest of their race. Joey Logano said it was a successful day that he advanced to the next round but was surprised how much staying out to win the first stage impacted the rest of their race. https://t.co/SEE52Wodzf

Watch Joey Logano race in the first Round of 8 race as NASCAR goes live from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend for South Point 400.

