“No one wants to work with you”: Leland Honeyman Jr. ‘tired’ after disappointing Talladega race

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Leland Honeyman Jr. had a disappointing run at Talladega Superspeedway. Later, during the post-race interview with FrontStretch Media, the #70 Chevy driver expressed his feelings on the same.Honeyman Jr. had a slow qualifying session at Talladega and qualified 29th for the race with a best lap time of 53.52 seconds and a top speed of 178.96 mph. Despite not having a promising start, he paved his way up to the pack and wrapped stage one in P22. However, during stage two, he caused massive havoc on the racetrack, collecting six cars and steering out of it without sustaining any damage that would have ended the race.Leland Honeyman Jr. moved two spots and wrapped the stage in P20. Reflecting on his 2.66-mile track run, he told the media [00:07 onwards]:&quot;Yeah, you always get shuffled out no matter who you are, no matter if you beat your team, no matter. It doesn't matter. You always get chucked out. And I'm just tired of it, man. Like, it's obviously the final, final couple laps, and everyone's racing, but no one wants to work with you, so I guess it doesn't matter, and every man for himself out there just doesn't matter anymore. So you're here to win, and that's the only thing I'm here to do.&quot;Leland Honeyman Jr. made a remarkable comeback in the final stage of the race. He finished the race among the top ten drivers, securing an eighth-place finish behind Parker Retzlaff. Meanwhile, the #21 Chevy driver, Austin Hill, won the race, leading 48 laps.“He raced me like an *ss all day&quot;: When Leland Honeyman Jr. called out Anthony Alfredo during the Darlington raceEarlier this season, in April, during the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 held at Darlington Raceway, Leland Honeyman Jr. had a late run-in moment with Anthony Alfredo. Later, during a post-race interview, Honeyman Jr. explained his side of the story.The incident ended both drivers' day, and the Cope Family Racing part-time driver called out Alfredo over the on-track incident. The crash occurred with less than 20 laps to go, leaving both drivers furious at each other. Honeyman Jr. claimed that Alfredo raced &quot;like a jack*ss&quot; and told the press:“He raced me like an ss all day... There’s drivers meetings for a reason, and some people belong in them. I’m not saying it was his fault, but he did race like a jackss.” [1:23 onwards]Leland Honeyman further explained that he was unaware of the situation while he attempted the aggressive move on turn one. He then slammed into Harrison Burton's bumper, triggering a chain reaction. This incident left Alfredo spinning and sent him hard into the walls.The Xfinity Series driver has completed 58 races in his three-year stint in the series. He has secured one top-five and four top-ten finishes while maintaining an average finish of 24.