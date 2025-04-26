Noah Gragson takes a cheeky jab at Todd Gilliland in Marissa's 'Off week at the beach' post 

Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland's wife, Marissa, uploaded the images from the couple's trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands. The post got Noah Gragson's attention, and he dropped a humorous jab at Todd for using his phone during the trip.

Mr. and Mrs. Gilliand have a deep bond with the Turks and Caicos Islands, located southeast of the Bahamas. The FRM driver proposed to his then-girlfriend in 2021, and after planning their wedding for a year, the couple tied the knot at the same venue. Since their wedding, Marissa has never missed a chance to cheer for her husband during the race weekends.

In the latest post, Marissa shared a series of images with her husband, Todd Gilliland. The first picture featured a selfie of the couple enjoying the view from the rooftop, followed by a short clip of the FRM driver swinging in the pool while using his phone.

Reflecting upon the same, his fellow teammate, Noah Gragson, hilariously commented:

"iPad kid @toddgilliland_"

Noah Gragson's reaction to Marissa Gilliland's post (Source: @marissagilliland_ via Instagram)

Continuing further, Marissa uploaded images of the outfits she wore during her trip. She shared her image in a black bikini with a white hat, followed by a floral dress, while Todd Gilliland wore a white shirt and cream shorts with matching sneakers.

"Off week at the beach! Lots of drinks, sunshine & time together," Marissa Gilliland captioned the post.

The #34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver qualified in P30 and finished the race in P35 at the Bristol Motor Speedway race before the Easter Break. Additionally, NASCAR took the Easter break for the first time in three years.

Marissa Gilliland penned a heart-touching note for her husband, Todd Gilliland, on their anniversary

After concluding the 2024 Cup Series season, NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland and his wife, Marissa, went on a trip to the Bahamas to enjoy the off-season break. On January 14, 2025, she wished her husband a happy marriage anniversary on her Instagram story while holding a coffee mug. She wrote:

"Happy anniversary husband❤️ @toddgilliland_"

The Front Row Motorsports driver's wife also shared an adorable throwback Instagram post. The image featured the couple in their wedding attire, hugging each other, and the caption read:

"Happy 2 years honey❤️ so special spending our anniversary where we got married. Love you so much @toddgilliland_"

Meanwhile, Todd Gilliland shared a selfie with Marissa while enjoying their stay in the Bahamas. The 24-year-old NASCAR driver uploaded the image on his Instagram and captioned it.

"2nd wedding anniversary❤️ Always thankful for you and so happy we get to live our busy lives together so much @marissagilliland_ 😘"

The Statesville, North Carolina, native currently ranks 28th on the Cup Series points table with 150 points. He has secured two top-ten finishes at the Circuit of the Americas and Martinsville Speedway in nine seasons.

