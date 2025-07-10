Noah Gragson travels with “son” Chase Briscoe in private jet ahead of NASCAR showdown at Sonoma Raceway

Noah Gragson called Chase Briscoe his “son” on his latest social media update. The former Stewart-Haas Racing teammates were on board a private jet ahead of another road course showdown at Sonoma Raceway.
The playful banter likely refers to their first-round matchup in NASCAR's In-Season Challenge. It was one of the mid-season tournament's biggest upsets as the 31st-seeded Noah Gragson beat the now-Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who held the second seed.
In an Instagram post, Gragson, driver of the #4 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports, shared a picture from their private jet ride with a caption that reads:
“Travel day with my son.”
Chase Briscoe reposted the IG story and clapped back, saying that their former SHR teammate, Ryan Preece, beat Gragson in the second round on the streets of Chicago last weekend.
“Does that make (Ryan Preece) my grandpa since he owned you last week?” Briscoe wrote.
During the Grant Park 165 in Chicago, Gragson only finished in 30th, allowing Ryan Preece to advance to the third round with a seventh-place finish. Chase Briscoe, meanwhile, led the field for 13 laps before blowing a tire due to contact with Preece on lap 67. He eventually finished in 23rd.
The upcoming race at Sonoma Raceway will host the third round of the In-Season Challenge. The Toyota/Save Mart 350, the fourth of six road course races this year, is scheduled for July 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
“No clue”: Noah Gragson on avoiding early multi-car wreck in Chicago
Noah Gragson was clueless about how he avoided the early multi-car wreck on the Chicago street race last weekend. He was running in 30th place when he stopped his #4 Ford Mustang despite having limited time and visibility to react.
The incident happened on lap 3, where Carson Hocevar hit the wall off turn 10 and spun. The crash caused a blockage and collected several drivers, including Austin Dillon and Front Row Motorsports teammate Todd Gilliland. Gragson was able to stop in time before rejoining the race.
In an X post, the 26-year-old Las Vegas native wrote:
“No clue how I got it stopped.”
As mentioned, Gragson finished 30th in the Grant Park 165. Shane van Gisbergen took the checkered flag ahead of Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch. His teammates, Zane Smith and Todd Gilliland, finished in 14th and 38th, respectively.
In 19 races, the #4 NASCAR driver has scored one top-5 and three top-10s. His best result came from Talladega Superspeedway with a fourth-place finish.
This year marks his first full-time season with FRM. He previously had a one-year stint with Stewart-Haas Racing before the team closed at the end of 2024. The decision forced its four drivers (Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Preece, and Josh Berry) to find a new team, which they managed to do so for the 2025 season.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.