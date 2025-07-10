Noah Gragson travels with “son” Chase Briscoe in private jet ahead of NASCAR showdown at Sonoma Raceway

Noah Gragson called Chase Briscoe his “son” on his latest social media update. The former Stewart-Haas Racing teammates were on board a private jet ahead of another road course showdown at Sonoma Raceway.

Ad

The playful banter likely refers to their first-round matchup in NASCAR's In-Season Challenge. It was one of the mid-season tournament's biggest upsets as the 31st-seeded Noah Gragson beat the now-Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who held the second seed.

In an Instagram post, Gragson, driver of the #4 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports, shared a picture from their private jet ride with a caption that reads:

“Travel day with my son.”

Ad

Trending

Noah Gragson's Instagram story - Source: @noahgragson on IG

Chase Briscoe reposted the IG story and clapped back, saying that their former SHR teammate, Ryan Preece, beat Gragson in the second round on the streets of Chicago last weekend.

Ad

“Does that make (Ryan Preece) my grandpa since he owned you last week?” Briscoe wrote.

Chase Briscoe's Instagram story - Source: @chasebriscoe_ on IG

During the Grant Park 165 in Chicago, Gragson only finished in 30th, allowing Ryan Preece to advance to the third round with a seventh-place finish. Chase Briscoe, meanwhile, led the field for 13 laps before blowing a tire due to contact with Preece on lap 67. He eventually finished in 23rd.

Ad

The upcoming race at Sonoma Raceway will host the third round of the In-Season Challenge. The Toyota/Save Mart 350, the fourth of six road course races this year, is scheduled for July 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

“No clue”: Noah Gragson on avoiding early multi-car wreck in Chicago

Noah Gragson was clueless about how he avoided the early multi-car wreck on the Chicago street race last weekend. He was running in 30th place when he stopped his #4 Ford Mustang despite having limited time and visibility to react.

Ad

The incident happened on lap 3, where Carson Hocevar hit the wall off turn 10 and spun. The crash caused a blockage and collected several drivers, including Austin Dillon and Front Row Motorsports teammate Todd Gilliland. Gragson was able to stop in time before rejoining the race.

In an X post, the 26-year-old Las Vegas native wrote:

“No clue how I got it stopped.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned, Gragson finished 30th in the Grant Park 165. Shane van Gisbergen took the checkered flag ahead of Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch. His teammates, Zane Smith and Todd Gilliland, finished in 14th and 38th, respectively.

In 19 races, the #4 NASCAR driver has scored one top-5 and three top-10s. His best result came from Talladega Superspeedway with a fourth-place finish.

Noah Gragson driving the #4 Ford Mustang on the streets of Chicago - Source: Imagn

This year marks his first full-time season with FRM. He previously had a one-year stint with Stewart-Haas Racing before the team closed at the end of 2024. The decision forced its four drivers (Noah Gragson, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Preece, and Josh Berry) to find a new team, which they managed to do so for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.