“None of you guys got grabbed in the neck by Dale Earnhardt”: NASCAR Insider explains why Carson Hocevar needs old-school treatment from veterans 

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s name came up this week after a NASCAR Insider referenced him while talking about young driver Carson Hocevar’s behavior. A video shared by Dirty Mo Media on X showed NBC Sports broadcaster Leigh Diffey saying Hocevar needs the kind of old-school discipline that Dale Earnhardt Sr. once gave to younger racers.Earnhardt Jr's podcast platform, Dirty Mo Media, posted the clip. This particular video featured Diffey in discussion with spotter Freddy Kraft, talking about Hocevar’s potential and his recent behavior on track. In the video, Diffey praised Hocevar’s talent, saying:“You watch him drive a racecar, he is a really good racecar driver, and he’s just, dude put it together and he’s just, you’re running in the top ten, every week.”But he also pointed out a problem. He added:“I’m mad because nobody’s helping him. You need a Dale Earnhardt, right, to grab you. You ever… None of you guys ever got grabbed back in the neck by Dale Earnhardt, no, no, you were too little. I did. I got grabbed by Dale Earnhardt in the neck once…that’s what he needs, right.”Leigh Diffey’s comments came soon after Carson Hocevar received a penalty for misconduct at Kansas Speedway. As reported by NASCAR.com, officials fined Hocevar $50,000 for a behavioral violation during the Hollywood Casino 400.His No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet spun out on lap 260, flattening multiple tires. When safety workers reached his car, Hocevar tried to drive off by spinning his tires while they were still nearby.NASCAR ruled that he had violated Sections 4.4.B and 4.4.D of the NASCAR Rule Book under Member Conduct. Hocevar had been running in 13th position before the incident and ended the race in 29th place.Dale Earnhardt Jr. says NASCAR needs a weekly show to connect with fansIn the latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed a different issue: NASCAR’s television coverage. He said the sport needs a regular TV show, or a “pillar show”, to keep fans engaged and help them follow storylines throughout the week.Earnhardt Jr. explained that, right now, NASCAR broadcasts are scattered. Practice and qualifying are shown on one network, while the main race is broadcast somewhere else. He suggested that having all events on a major network like FOX would make things easier for fans. He said:“We’re missing the buildup. Weekly shows. Get home from work, turn on the television, and watch 30 minutes to an hour of talk, conversation around the sport. We need like that pillar show, like RPM 2Night, you know? Yeah, we need that one show that’s like the all-catch-all.”Earnhardt Jr. also added that practice and qualifying sessions should be treated as part of the story so fans understand what to expect on race day.He mentioned the 1990s ESPN show RPM 2Night as an example of what NASCAR needs today. That program covered multiple racing series and helped build excitement before races. Earnhardt Jr. believes that kind of show can bring back a strong fan connection, something the sport had in the days of his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.