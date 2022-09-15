"Not a great day for us," says Joey Logano after P17 finish at NASCAR Kansas race

2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano did not have the best of outings on track last weekend, as NASCAR went live from Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400. The second NASCAR playoffs event saw yet another race where contenders for the 2022 championship struggled with results, including Logano.

The 32-year-old finished in P17 in the 400-lap-long race, with team Ford struggling on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval. Team Penske's Ryan Blaney was the only Ford Mustang that managed to get into the top 10 in the race.

Blaney's teammate Joey Logano was left confused after the race ended as the Middletown, Connecticut native thought the #22 crew were the fastest on track at one point in the race. Logano pitted for a scuffed set of tires during the yellow flag, which caused the balance of his #22 Ford Mustang to change. He elaborated on his feelings behind the wheel after the race and said:

“Not a great day for us. We were hanging in there in the beginning for a little bit and it looked like at one point, in the middle of the race, that we were the fastest car on the track. We were up to second and running down the leader and it was good. Caution came out and we put scuffs on and we lost a little bit of track position. Not much. We put new tires on and it just was not good. The balance was off without changing anything. Beats me.”

Logano will be hoping to quickly forget about last weekend's race after a top-5 finish at Darlington Raceway fired him up for the 2022 playoffs. The Team Penske driver is slated to race at Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday, a track Logano likes and has excelled at in the past.

Joey Logano speaks on parenthood while being well-recognized as a NASCAR driver

Team Penske driver Joey Logano recently appeared on the highly-regarded First Class Fatherhood podcast where the 32-year-old spoke on how he tries to raise his kids while being as famous as he is in the world of motorsports.

The #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang driver emphasized how he tries to instill humility in his children, which is hard to do when so many people recognize not only him, but his kids as well. He elaborated further on the podcast and said:

"My kids grow up in a different life than majority of kids. Race fans know my kids' names and it's very important to me to make them know that they haven't earned anything yet."

Listen to the podcast below:

Watch Joey Logano take on Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

