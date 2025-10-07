“Not a remote chance”: Denny Hamlin snubs Jeff Gordon as best road course racer over SVG, says NASCAR insider is “out of his mind” for his verdict

Denny Hamlin laid a bold claim about Shane van Gisbergen's dominance on road courses. He called out NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi for comparing SVG with the likes of Jeff Gordon.

Van Gisbergen bagged one too many records after the playoff race at Charlotte Roval. He became the first driver since Bobby Allison in 1982 to record multiple race wins with over 15-second margins. The Trackhouse Racing driver previously achieved the feat at Mexico City.

He's also the second driver after Jeff Gordon to win five consecutive road course races. Gordon still holds the record for six straight road course wins between 1997 and 2000.

However, according to Hamlin, Gordon's record doesn't compare in the current Next Gen Era. On the latest episode of his podcast, Actions Detrimental, Hamlin highlighted SVG's dominance and said,

"Jordan Bianchi is absolutely out of his mind thinking that like well then yeah he's on the short list for the best NASCAR road racer ever. Like what is he talking about? Does he really think that Jeff Gordon in his prime would beat SVG today in a Next Gen car? Not a chance. Not a not a remote chance." [37:23 onwards]

"Jeff Gordon was not winning by this margin. Jeff Gordon was not racing cars this equal to everyone else's. Jeff Gordon was in a Hendrick Motorsports car that was Ray Everhammed up. Like that is not even a remote comparison," Denny Hamlin added.

SVG revelled in driving an 'unreal' car that came alive in the final stage. He had to battle it out with Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell over multiple laps before clearing for the lead.

"I just don't think is realistic": Denny Hamlin on his chances against SVG's pace

Denny Hamlin has conceded to Shane van Gisbergen's road course prowess. The Joe Gibbs Racing ace noted the pace gap SVG holds over his own teammates as a point of comparison.

"Trying to beat SVG at this point I just don't think is realistic. It's not like the guy's got a couple tenths on the field. It's a measurable amount. And it's a measurable amount because his teammates have the same thing. You know what I mean? And the results are wildly different," he said via aforementioned source [36:19 onwards]

Denny Hamlin ultimately finished 23rd after getting wiped out by Ross Chastain on the final lap. SVG's Trackhouse Racing teammate was fighting Joey Logano for the final transfer spot, and he needed to pass Hamlin to avoid elimination.

The contact, however, ended up unfortunate for Chastain. He couldn't hang on to his No.1 Chevy and spun out alongside Hamlin, but went for a desperate launch in reverse gear. Logano narrowly passed him by a 0.167-second difference.

