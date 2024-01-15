“Ok that gave me chills. Cannot wait for this!!”: NASCAR fans can’t curb their excitement as Netflix drops Full Speed trailer

The lead up to the release of new docuseries NASCAR: Full Speed on popular online streaming platform Netflix has left online fans of the sport eagerly waiting for more.

Ever since the release of a teaser video by the platform confirming the first episode's premiere on January 30, 2024, the stock car racing fraternity has taken notice, with an overwhelmingly positive response.

Expand Tweet

The docuseries is expected to go behind the scenes on the average Cup Series weekend, covering the 2023 playoffs and the highlights of the season. Touching on major stories of the year and developments throughout the season, the docuseries will help fans get an inside peak into the world of stock car racing.

Fans on social media are understandably excited by the news of the release later this month. Here are some of the best reactions:

"YEESS! I'm finally gonna be able to see Haas winning on netflix"

Expand Tweet

"I am waiting anxiously"

Expand Tweet

"Ok that gave me chills. Cannot wait for this!!"

Expand Tweet

"Goosebumps. Finally a top tier NASCAR Netflix series. Excited for this !!!!"

Expand Tweet

"I’m Subscribing To Netflix To Watch This Documentary"

Expand Tweet

"*blocks entire schedule on Jan 30th*"

Expand Tweet

"I hope people who don’t normally watch NASCAR see this and realize how great this sport is and why I’ve loved it since I was 5 years old"

Expand Tweet

"Drive to Survive gave F1 a huge boost in popularity. If this is anywhere near that level it’s going to be great for NASCAR."

Expand Tweet

"Hopefully this is as big as F1’s Netflix doc series"

Expand Tweet

"Haven’t really been into it for a while now but I’m looking forward to this show"

Expand Tweet

The first episode of the docuseries is expected to be released on January 30, 2024.

NASCAR senior official on Netflix documentary and its implications on the sport

Speaking about the recently teased Full Speed docuseries about the Cup Series on Netflix, the sport's Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Tim Clarks spoke on what he thinks this new horizon in the sport has in store for the fans.

Talking to People Magazine, he said :

"NASCAR has kicked down the door to an entirely new era recently - with new tracks, cars, team owners, and stars combining to deliver some of the best competition the sport has ever seen. Now is the perfect time to introduce people to the characters, competition and chaos that make it so compelling."

It remains to be seen how much of an impact the documentary has on the sport, which can be directly reflected by the numbers the 2024 season generates.