The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season delivered a plethora of electrifying moments that kept fans at the edge of their seats. From an underdog Daytona 500 winner to crowning a new champion, this season was a rollercoaster of thrill and unpredictability.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. kicked off the season with a Daytona 500 victory, cementing his name with the greats. As the season progressed, old masters returned to the victory lane while younger drivers proved their mettle. Coming off a stellar run in the playoffs, Ryan Blaney sealed the championship in Phoenix.

2023 saw the revival of North Wilkesboro Speedway along with the closure of the Auto Club Speedway. The season was also marked by several heart-stopping crashes that sent shivers down our spines.

Buckle up as we relive the six most exhilarating moments from the unforgettable 2023 Cup Series season.

Top 6 highlights of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

#6 Denny Hamlin vs Kyle Larson

NASCAR's visit to Pocono Raceway tarnished the friendship between Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin. After their nail-biting last-lap showdown at Kansas Speedway, the duo engaged in another intense exchange at the Tricky Triangle, where Larson found himself once more on the losing end.

Larson vs Hamlin

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver vowed to race Hamlin differently, but the rivalry sizzled down quickly with no further development.

#5 Denny Hamlin silences Bristol crowd

Following a dominant playoff victory at Bristol Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin was greeted by an unwelcoming crowd. However, Hamlin silenced his critics with an unforgettable reply.

"I beat your favorite driver...All of them!" he told the Bristol crowd.

#4 Noah Gragson-Ross Chastain fight

Following the thrilling battle between Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin at the Kansas Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series rookie Noah Gragson's actions off the track stole the spotlight for the weekend.

Tempers overflowed when Gragson confronted Ross Chastain. However, Chastain landed the initial punch before the scuffle was swiftly diffused, preventing the rookie from retaliating.

#3 Kevin Harvick's #29 throwback scheme

NASCAR Harvick's #29 car

The North Wilkesboro Speedway roared back to life as the NASCAR next-gen cars hit the track after an absence of 27 years. In his farewell season, Kevin Harvick took the wheel of the #29 car for the last time during the All-Star race, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

#2 Shane van Gisbergen wins on debut

Shane van Gisbergen took the NASCAR world by storm after winning the inaugural Chicago Street race in his Cup Series debut. The 3x Supercars champion put on a masterful drive on the streets of Chicago, as he made headlines all over the world.

Grant Park 220

The 34-year-old New Zealander will be returning for his rookie campaign in the 2024 Xfinity Series.

#1 Ryan Preece's Daytona Crash

Ryan Preece's harrowing crash during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona stands as a top moment etched vividly in the memories of NASCAR fans. The driver of the #41 Ford Mustang went on a wild ride as his car flipped over 10 times before coming to a halt on the grass. Fortunately, Preece survived the crash without any life-threatening injuries.

