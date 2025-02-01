“Only place you’re driving my car is to dinner”: Jimmie Johnson takes a cheeky dig at “classic” NBA legend with a Daytona 500 surprise

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has challenged NBA legend Shaq O'Neal to a friendly free throw competition with his Daytona 500 car on the line. It all began when O'Neal expressed his views on the news of Johnson driving in the most prestigious crown jewel event.

Johnson has completed 22 years in the Cup Series and competed in all the Daytona 500 events except the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In his 21 starts at the event, he was awarded two wins in the 2006 and 2013 seasons. Additionally, Johnson is preparing for his next start at the Daytona 500 in his #84 Toyota Camry XSE in the race scheduled this month.

Shocked by Jimmie Johnson's decision to compete in one more Daytona 500 Shaq O'Neal wrote on X:

Trending

"Dang, @jimmiejohnson going for another Daytona?! 22 years not enough for you?"

Expand Tweet

Johnson replied that he "still got the drive" and poked fun at O'Neal about his skills. The friendly feud later resulted in a free throw challenge, with the NBA legend wanting to put real stakes. O'Neal stated if he won, he would take a lap in the #84 Toyota Camry XSE.

Jimmie Johnson felt confident enough in his skills and hilariously wrote:

"Oh, classic @SHAQ sliding in my DMs. Only place you're driving my car is to dinner. If you win, you can design my Daytona car—how good are you with crayons? If I win, I've got some sweet gear for you to rock."

Expand Tweet

Apart from returning to the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16, 2025, the NASCAR Hall of Fame driver will compete in the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.

Jimmie Johnson claims the majority stake in his team Legacy Motor Club as it announced a new partnership

Two-time Daytona 500 champion Jimmie Johnson has become the majority stakeholder of his team Legacy Motor Club (LMC). The decision came after the team brought Knighthead Capital Management, LLC, as a minority investor.

This resulted in the team's founder and former majority owner Maury Gallagher stepping down from his current role in daily operations. However, he retained a minor part of LMC's stakes and will have an ambassador role with the team.

Jimmie Johnson expressed his gratitude to Gallagher for giving him the opportunity to become the majority stakeholder and said in a team release:

“I really have to thank Maury Gallagher for giving me the opportunity within the ownership space. He has been an outstanding partner, mentor and friend, and I’m grateful we had the opportunity to work together, I’ve learned so much from him. As his professional career takes a different path, he can worry less about the daily team owner things and focus more on family and enjoying life.”

Expand Tweet

Legacy Motor Club will field two full-time cars in the 2025 season. John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the #42 Toyota Camry XSE for his second season. Meanwhile, Erik Jones will drive the #43 LMC Toyota for the next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback