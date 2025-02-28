Parker Kligerman drops 1-word verdict on Corey LaJoie’s super close call against Todd Gilliland at Atlanta

Parker Kligerman recently reacted to a tense moment from the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The incident involved Corey LaJoie narrowly avoiding Todd Gilliland in a dangerous situation at the track’s dogleg section.

Kligerman shared his reaction on X, by retweeting a video of the moment. The video was originally posted by another account and showed LaJoie receiving guidance from his spotter as he just about avoided a collision. Kligerman captioned the retweet,

"umm 😳."

From a manufacturer's perspective, the Ambetter Health 400 was a contest between Toyota, Ford, and Chevrolet, with Toyota ultimately winning. Ford started strong, securing nine of the top ten spots in qualifying, but struggled during the race.

Ryan Blaney, who secured pole position with a speed of 179.371 mph, was the only Ford driver to finish in the top five. Despite initially dominating the race, Ford drivers, including Joey Logano and Austin Cindric, fell behind as the race progressed.

Toyota’s Christopher Bell took this opportunity, to deliver a strong performance and take the victory. Chevrolet also had mixed results, with Carson Hocevar getting his career-best Cup finish. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson led briefly but lost his advantage in the final laps.

Parker Kligerman speaks Out on His Daytona Disqualification

Parker Kligerman has spoken out about NASCAR’s controversial ruling that led to his disqualification from the Truck Series race at Daytona. Despite winning the Fresh From Florida 250, his truck failed post-race inspection, leading to the loss of his victory.

Kligerman, who drives the #75 Chevy Silverado for Henderson Motorsports, had his team file an appeal, but NASCAR upheld the disqualification. The issue was that his truck’s rear height fell below the permitted regulations. In an interview with Sportsnaut’s Matt Weaver, Kligerman shared his frustration, saying,

“We went to Victory Lane, went to the Media Center... my crew chief, he is the only full-time employee at Henderson Motorsports, and during this time the truck went through tech, and this is where it gets interesting.”

He pointed out that his crew chief, Chris Carrier, was not present during the post-race inspection. He believes this absence was a critical factor in the ruling and wants NASCAR to investigate the matter.

“I was like ‘the crew chief wasn’t there,’ and that’s another thing you find out—you don’t need to have the crew chief there to go through tech—which is something I will be requesting that NASCAR investigate. It’s kind of crazy, especially on the smaller teams, to not have a person of authority there when the car/truck is going through tech.”

Before returning to the Truck Series, Parker Kligerman spent two seasons in the Xfinity Series. There, he finished in 10th place overall in 2024 while driving the #48 Chevrolet for Big Machine Racing.

