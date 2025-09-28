Pat McAfee discusses Dodge’s RAM move for Cleetus McFarland and Dana White

Pat McAfee talked about the Ram Trucks Dodge NASCAR program on his show, which led to rumors that influencer Cleetus McFarland and UFC’s Dana White might be involved in the new manufacturer-backed venture for 2026. Adam Stern was quick to point out that McAfee is involved in the strategy for Ram's Truck Series reintroduction.After McAfee joked about NASCAR star Corey Heim deciding to go from Toyota to Ram, a ton of social media reactions popped up. However, Heim and his team were quick to dismiss the rumors.A few months ago, a Ram planning document leaked to Sports Business Journal mentioned three individuals, namely McAfee, McFarland, and White, as potential faces for promotional and entertainment activities around the return to the Truck Series, possibly an offbeat pilot program for the Ram franchise.The parent company of Ram, Stellantis, was contacted for a comment on the speculation and their ongoing team selection process, but they declined.Adam Stern reported:&quot;.@PatMcAfeeShow brought up the @RamTrucks NASCAR program on his show last week, and that comes after he was included in a Ram planning document seen earlier this year by @SBJ, along with Cleetus McFarland and the Dana White-involved gong show.&quot;Dodge first stepped into the sport in 1953 and went on to win a number of championships as well as produce some of the most famous race cars, like the Dodge Charger Daytona, in the late 1960s and 70s.The brand stopped participating in NASCAR's top series after the 2012 season, citing money and a change of strategy. Dodge, along with its Ram Truck brand and owned by Stellantis, will be coming back to NASCAR in 2025.The plan is to enter the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026 and then continue a phased return to the Cup Series by 2027 or 2028. The return is easier now with the implementation of spec engines in the Truck Series, which has made it less expensive than in the past decades.Kaulig Racing official hints Dodge not in long-term NASCAR picture beyond TrucksKaulig Racing is set to lead Ram Trucks' bold return to NASCAR by being the primary team fielding up to five Ram 1500 trucks in the 2026 Craftsman Truck Series, marking a significant re-entry of Stellantis into NASCAR's national spotlight.Despite this major step into the Truck Series, the team's Chief Business Officer, Ty Norris, hinted that Dodge and Ram's long-term commitment beyond the Truck Series - specifically into the Xfinity and Cup Series - is not yet guaranteed, emphasizing that the current focus remains heavily on the Truck Series.&quot;There is no guarantee they will ever go outside of trucks. RAM is a very successful truck brand, and the vehicle side of Stellantis is a whole different conversation. So much of the focus is on Truck Series right now that we haven't even had the conversation outside of it just yet,&quot; Norris said via Sirius XM NASCAR radio.This situation is further complicated by Kaulig Racing's ongoing partnerships with Chevrolet in the Cup and Xfinity Series, which could lead to challenges related to managing dual-manufacturer resources and potential shifts in loyalty.