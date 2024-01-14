Kyle Larson is scheduled to race in the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day on May 26th, with the goal of winning both.

According to 2016 Indy 500 champion Alexander Rossi, if someone could do it, it would definitely be the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The two drivers spent time together during testing in Charlotte, where Larson had his IndyCar Rookie Orientation Program. Rossi expressed confidence in Larson's abilities, saying (via Autoweek.com):

"[Larson is] going to be a fantastic addition. He's going to be up to speed right away. He's going to be a challenger to win the thing. I don't need to watch him race to know that. Oh, he's phenomenal."

He made a point to describe Larson as one of the best in the world:

"I've said for a long time he's one of the best in the world. That doesn't come easily in what he's accomplished in his career. It's pretty much second to none."

Rossi won the 100th edition of the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie driver, and he thinks Larson is a serious competitor in this race to achieve a similar feat.

Kyle Larson will race 1,100 miles in one day, the 500-mile Indy and then follow up with the demanding Coca-Cola 600 the following evening. But Rossi sounds positive about the former's prospects.

That weekend could be historic if Larson becomes NASCAR's first driver to win at The Brickyard and then do the same at a Crown Jewel race later that day.

Larson’s calendar for 2024 is full. This season will be his first Indy 500 appearance with Arrow McLaren, with support from NASCAR's Rick Hendrick.

Chili Bowl winner and NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson does not progress to Saturday’s A-main leg

On Thursday night at the SageNet Center, Kyle Larson, NASCAR champion and 2-time Chili Bowl winner, faced a pivotal moment in this year's Chili Bowl Nationals competition.

Determined to secure a place in Saturday's A-Main race, Larson showed his resilience by winning the C-Main and finishing second in the B-Main.

Larson climbed from 20th to 11th s the A-qualifying feature progressed, giving him hope for a third Chili Bowl championship. However, his aspirations were dealt a blow as his car flipped several times, thus ending his chances at the Chili Bowl title in 2024.

The damage to his car was significant and with no way of repairing it, Larson ended up 24th with a DNF.

Kyle Larson had won back-to-back Chili Bowl titles in 2020 and 2021. However, the accident dashed his hopes of reaching Saturday's A-Main race and his dreams of a third title.