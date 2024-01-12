Top 5 NASCAR Cup series drivers who could return to form this season

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season start is nearly here. The year 2023 was disappointing for some drivers, as they faced a challenging season for various reasons. But they're looking to bounce back and regain their momentum this year.

Let's take a closer look at five drivers who could return to form this year.

1. Chase Elliott, N.9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2023 key stats: 0 wins, 7 top-fives, 15 top-tens, standing finish: 17th

Career wins: 18

Chase Elliott, the perpetual contender, faced several challenges in the 2023 season due to missed race days and an operation. He skipped seven races: six after going through surgery on his broken left leg and one after a suspension due to an accident at Charlotte.

Despite his 17th-rank finish, Elliott still produced decent scores throughout the season. In 2024, Elliot will hopefully have a full season without skipping any races, and he should be back in the playoffs.

2. Erik Jones, N.43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

2023 key stats: 1 top-five, 7 top-tens, standings finish: 27th

Career Wins: 3

Erik Jones has had an intriguing career journey and will seek a revival in 2024. By joining Legacy Motor Club and making a comeback with Toyota, Jones should feel comfortable in reclaiming the success that led him to win two Southern 500 races. After all these years, Jones might be back at the front of the field in the 2024 NASCAR Cup.

3. Daniel Suárez, N.99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2023 key stats: 3 top-fives, 10 top-tens, standings finish: 19th

Career Wins: 1

Daniel Suarez had a promising season in 2022 where he made the playoffs. The 2023 season was hard on him as he couldn't get a victory. However, for this year, he should target more wins and maybe a possible Championship 4 in 2024, with the continued growth of Trackhouse Racing.

4. Chase Briscoe, N.14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

2023 key stats: 4 top-fives, 8 top-tens, Standings finish: 30th.

Career Wins: 1

2023 was not a good year for Chase Briscoe since he did not win any races with Stewart Haas Racing. But the 2020 season is still on everyone's mind with his nine race-wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

For this year, he will get the opportunity to become the team leader now that Kevin Harvick has decided to retire. This may be his chance to recover and carry momentum into the 2024 season.

5. Austin Cindric, N.2 Team Penske Ford

2023 key stats: 1 top-five, 5 top-tens, standings finish: 24th

Career Wins: 1

The 2022 winner of the Daytona 500, Austin Cindric, had a difficult 2023 season, especially since the last two titles were won by his teammates. This could give him some extra motivation to succeed in 2024. Cindric should be ready to return and recapture the success of his rookie season.

Most noteworthy NASCAR drivers and team personnel changes for the 2024 Cup Series season

The countdown to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season has started, and the driver and team formations ahead of the new season are getting clearer.

Kevin Harvick’s retirement and Josh Berry’s arrival

One of the biggest changes in the 2024 season is the retirement of Kevin Harvick. The 2014 champion and future NASCAR Hall of Famer announced his retirement in early 2023.

Noah Gragson to Stewart-Haas Racing

After being suspended by both NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet, Noah Gragson asked to be released from the team in August.

Carson Hocevar promoted

Carson Hocevar gets his opportunity to compete in the Cup Series in 2024 after an impressive performance in the Truck Series. He will make his debut driving the #77 Chevrolet with Spire Motorsports.