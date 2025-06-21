Photo: Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, rocks a bright floral bikini as she enjoys 'beach days' with daughter Lennix

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, took a break this week for a beach getaway with their daughter, Lennix. In a series of Instagram stories, Samantha rocked a vibrant floral bikini with Lennix by her side in a white swimsuit.

Ad

Samantha's life revolves around husband Kyle and their son Brexton's racing schedules. However, she has found some much-needed downtime from her busy timetable as she posted on Instagram:

"Happiest in the sun."

Samantha Busch, wife of Kyle Busch, in a vibrant floral suit on the beach. Source: @samanthabusch via Instagram

Samantha and Kyle Busch welcomed their daughter Lennix in May 2022 via surrogate, joining older brother, Brexton. She has become a regular in Kyle's races throughout his NASCAR Cup Series campaign.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, she's adapting to a hands-on role in her son's racing career. Earlier this week, she was in Brexton's legend cars garage with Kyle. Sitting comfortably in a folding chair with a water bottle in hand, Kyle captioned the video:

"I think they call this networking??🤷‍♀️😏"

Ad

Kyle Busch is seen working intently on Brexton's Lucas Oil-backed KBM #51 Legends car. Brexton Busch has had a phenomenal start to the 2025 Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On June 7, the young driver sliced through the Bandolero Bandit field and grabbed victory in a rain-shortened event after taking the lead early and defending fiercely from a four-way battle for second. That marked the beginning of a stretch of four wins in three weeks for Kyle and Brexton.

Ad

Ad

The Busch family will return in action on Tuesday, June 24, for Round 4 of the Cook Out Summer Shootout, with both Kyle and Brexton scheduled to race in a NASCAR Night special.

Kyle Busch's Legends win leads into a pressure-filled Pocono weekend

Kyle Busch and his son, Brexton Busch before the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Nashville- Source: Getty

While son, Brexton Busch, has turned heads in the Bandolero ranks, his father has done just the same in the Masters division. Kyle Busch won the Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte after leading from pole to flag in the 25-lap race on June 10. But the good form in the Shootout will need to carry over quickly as Kyle returns to full-time Cup duties this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Ad

The Pennsylvania triangle hasn't been kind to Busch in recent years. His last win in the Great American Getaway 400 came in 2021, when he was with Joe Gibbs Racing. Since joining Richard Childress Racing in 2023, a win has proven elusive. He's winless in 2025 across 16 starts.

Busch's playoff chances have taken a major hit after Shane van Gisbergen won the Mexico City race. With 10 races left in the regular season and six playoff berths remaining, the No. 8 veteran needs a win to qualify for the postseason, which the two-time champion didn't reach in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.